World Cup Special: 7 life lessons from 7 inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo quotes

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

The Portuguese international has not only amazed everyone with his skills on the field but has been an inspiration to many people all around the globe.

Ronaldo with his five Ballon d'Or awards is one of the greatest players to have ever played the beautiful sport of football, which is cherished by billions.

The 33-year-old has not only achieved everything at the club level but also has inspired his country to the European Championship in 2016 and will look to do the same in the ongoing World Cup.

Born and raised on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Ronaldo has come a long way and is now the World's most famous athlete. The Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer time and again showed that determination and hard work is the key to success.

While the numbers have been discussed by many, the life lessons the Portuguese captain has to given all throughout his career have not been appreciated on a regular basis.

So, here are 7 life-lessons that we can learn from 7 of his quotes:

#1 Take inspiration but never get jealous

"I would be very proud if one day, I'm held in the same esteem as George Best or David Beckham. It's what I'm working hard towards." - Ronaldo

Every individual is different in his/her own right and it is not right to compare oneself with others. The craft and talent an individual possess come from within and are unique in their own ways. They are not dependent on what others are doing. So, it is better to take inspiration from others rather than being jealous.