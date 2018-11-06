7 defenders who have scored from direct free-kicks in the UEFA Champions League

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 268 // 06 Nov 2018, 23:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Luiz is one of the most well known goal-scoring defenders

When looked from a very simplistic point of view, every goal scored on the football pitch is equal. For every occasion where a player directs the ball to the back of the net, the scoreline changes by 1, nothing more nothing less.

But we all can agree that every single goal scored is different and has unique circumstances that lead to the goal being scored.

A goal from a direct free-kick is one of the most beautiful sights in football. Who doesn't love a perfectly executed, curling free-kick that beats the wall and the keeper, leaving the spectators as well as the opponents in awe.

When we talk about goals from free-kicks, invariably the names that come to the mind are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pjanic. But it should not be forgotten that some of the best free-kick takers in the game like Roberto Carlos and Ronald Koeman were defenders.

With Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League upon us, we take a look at 7 defenders who have scored from dead ball situations in the history of the competition.

#1 David Alaba

Alaba is a regular free-kick taker for Bayern Munich

David Alaba is a proven dead ball specialist. His gem of a left foot is known to unleash powerful and accurate free-kicks from time to time. The Bayern Munich left-back also handles the set-piece duties for his country Austria.

Back in the 2013-14 Champions League campaign, Alaba lined up to take a free-kick from just outside the box against CSKA Moscow in a group stage fixture.

And as expected, the Austrian curled a beautiful left-footed shot into the right corner of the goal, in the 3rd minute of the game, giving the Bavarians the lead.

Video: David Alaba free-kick

This effort remains his only goal from a free-kick in the competition, though he has been on the score-sheet in the Champions League 5 times, with 4 goals scored off his left foot.

Overall, he has scored 8 goals from free-kicks in all competitions, with all coming from his preferred left foot.

1 / 5 NEXT