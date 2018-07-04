7 FIFA World Cup records held by Brazil

The current Brazil team can break more records or widen the margin of some of their current records

Whenever Brazil go into a major tournament, they are expected to come back with the trophy. Such is the pedigree and history of this great footballing nation.

Brazil came into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites and they have so far lived up to expectations while other favourites like Germany, Spain and Argentina have crashed out.

The Selecao are through to the quarterfinal and are up against a strong Belgium side next. However, given Brazil’s performance and quality, this might be Belgium acid test.

Brazil’s record under Tite is mindblowing. They have won 20 out of the 25 games they’ve played under him and have lost just one game! During this run, they’ve scored 52 goals and conceded just six times. At the World Cup, they’ve conceded one and scored seven in four games.

This Brazil side is strong at both ends of the pitch and can easily go on to win the World Cup. When they play Belgium, Brazil will go level with Germany for the most games played at the World Cup and they can break the record if they reach the semi-final.

Brazil already hold some prestigious records at the World Cup and some of them may never be broken.

#7 Most appearances at a World Cup and most consecutive appearances - both 21

Brazil is the only team to play at every World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is the 21st edition of the tournament and so far, 79 different countries have had the honour of appearing at the World Cup.

Out of these 79 teams, only one team has participated in every World Cup to date and that’s Brazil. The World Cup in Russia is Brazil’s 21 appearance in a World Cup and naturally also their 21st consecutive appearance.

Germany have participated in 19 World Cups and they are second to Brazil. They didn’t participate in the inaugural World Cup and were banned from participating in 1950. As a result, Germany’s streak of most consecutive World Cup stands at 17 which is also second to Brazil.