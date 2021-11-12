7 footballers with more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legendary name in the game of football. Ever since his introduction, the Portuguese has gone on to achieve a number of accolades year after year.

To date, Cristiano Ronaldo has played club football in England, Spain and Italy. He has been successful in three of the top European leagues and is still going very strong in his game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fewer trophies than some of the great footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a lot, both individually and collectively, thus becoming one of the best players in the world in the process. He has won a number of trophies at both the club and international level.

The former Real Madrid attacker has won 34 trophies in his career so far. Despite winning so much, there are footballers who have won more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo. Here, we take a look at those top footballers having more trophies than the Portuguese captain:

#5 Kenny Dalglish and Gerard Pique (35 trophies)

It is a tie for the number five spot as it includes great Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique with 35 trophies each.

Dalglish is a well-known name in the history of both Celtic and Liverpool. The former Scottish forward had a lot of success in his club career. The 1983 Ballon d'Or runner-up played a key role in helping Liverpool dominate the English league, especially in 1980s.

In his career, King Kenny won a lot of trophies which included eight English league victories, four Scottish league victories and the FA Cup twice.

Gerard Pique, on the other hand, has been a constant for Barcelona. The former Manchester United player had the luxury of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League together with the Red Devils. Pique has won La Liga eight times, the UEFA Champions League four times, the Euro once and the FIFA World Cup once among several other honors.

#4 Ryan Giggs (36 trophies)

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - Premier League

Ryan Giggs is the most decorated player in the history of the Premier League. The former Welsh winger used to wreak havoc in the opposition defense with his fine dribbling and amazing ability to run past defenders with utter ease.

The former Manchester United player is a product of the famous Class of 92. Giggs' was a one-club player throughout his career, spending his entire club career with the Red Devils. In the process, he won the Premier League a record 13 times, the UEFA Champions League twice, the FA Cup four times and the UEFA Super Cup once.

Both Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo were a delight to watch when they played together on either wing. With the Welshman now retired, Cristiano Ronaldo surely has the chance to beat him or at least come on level terms when it comes to the number of trophies.

