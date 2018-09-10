7 former Liverpool stars who are still playing

Tom Harrison FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 10 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan v Empoli FC - Serie A

Liverpool has been the home of some amazing players over the years, many of whom have helped the side win some of the game's top prizes in history. With a mix of quality English and foreign players, the football on offer at Anfield has always been high quality.

Over time, players decline and new stars enter the team to replace them. Some players, such as legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, adapted their game and retired at the club. However, most could not keep up with the competition at Liverpool, and left for more game-time at other clubs as chances became harder to find.

Some went on to play in lower leagues or other countries, whilst others remain playing at some of Liverpool's rival clubs in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has overhauled most of the players in the starting XI at the club, but many players that starred for the Reds in years gone by have not hung up their boots just yet. Today, let's look at 7 former Liverpool players who are still playing!

Pepe Reina

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

After eight seasons as Liverpool's number one, Reina went to Napoli on loan in the 2013-14 season, where he was reunited with former manager Rafa Benitez who signed him for Liverpool in 2005. Reina was impressive at Napoli as his world-class form continued, winning the 2014 Coppa Italia.

On 8 August 2014, Liverpool confirmed that Reina had transferred to German champions Bayern Munich. Signing a three-year deal, Reina became unsettled at the German side, returning to Napoli on a full transfer on a three-year deal in 2015.

On 15 May 2018, it was announced that Reina would move to Italian rivals AC Milan. The deal was officialized on 2 July 2018 and he signed a three-year contract with the Rossoneri.

1 / 7 NEXT