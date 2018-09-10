Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 former Liverpool stars who are still playing

Tom Harrison
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    10 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST

AC Milan v Empoli FC - Serie A
AC Milan v Empoli FC - Serie A

Liverpool has been the home of some amazing players over the years, many of whom have helped the side win some of the game's top prizes in history. With a mix of quality English and foreign players, the football on offer at Anfield has always been high quality.

Over time, players decline and new stars enter the team to replace them. Some players, such as legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, adapted their game and retired at the club. However, most could not keep up with the competition at Liverpool, and left for more game-time at other clubs as chances became harder to find.

Some went on to play in lower leagues or other countries, whilst others remain playing at some of Liverpool's rival clubs in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has overhauled most of the players in the starting XI at the club, but many players that starred for the Reds in years gone by have not hung up their boots just yet. Today, let's look at 7 former Liverpool players who are still playing!

Pepe Reina

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

After eight seasons as Liverpool's number one, Reina went to Napoli on loan in the 2013-14 season, where he was reunited with former manager Rafa Benitez who signed him for Liverpool in 2005. Reina was impressive at Napoli as his world-class form continued, winning the 2014 Coppa Italia.

On 8 August 2014, Liverpool confirmed that Reina had transferred to German champions Bayern Munich. Signing a three-year deal, Reina became unsettled at the German side, returning to Napoli on a full transfer on a three-year deal in 2015.

On 15 May 2018, it was announced that Reina would move to Italian rivals AC Milan. The deal was officialized on 2 July 2018 and he signed a three-year contract with the Rossoneri.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football AC Milan Football Pepe Reina Mario Balotelli Liverpool Transfer News
Tom Harrison
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
5 former Liverpool stars you won’t believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
5 top footballers and their second most favourite sports
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked too soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us