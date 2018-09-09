Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Former Manchester United stars who are still playing

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19.56K   //    09 Sep 2018, 00:49 IST

De Graafschap v Feyenoord - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Feyenoord - Eredivisie

Manchester United has been home to some fabulous footballers in their history, who have helped the club reach the pinnacle of success in club football over the years. United have always relied on a healthy mix of homegrown and foreign player, both youngsters and experienced campaigners, who lit up Old Trafford and never let the Trophy cabinet dry up.

However, football entitles change and the influx and departure of players in a club is a natural process. Over time, United has seen many of their stars adapt to their game and finally retire at the club. Others have chosen to ply their trade elsewhere when chances became harder to come by at Old Trafford. Some have gone on to lesser leagues, while some have shifted to various countries, all in search of regular football.

Since Sir Alex’s retirement and even during the reign of the legendary Scottish manager, United has seen stars leave and settle elsewhere. However, it is quite interesting to note that a few of those players, who were once stars at Old Trafford and have all won trophies under Sir Alex, have not hung up their boots yet. Today, we look at 7 former Manchester United stars, who, you will not believe, are still playing!

#7 Carlos Tevez

Boca Juniors v Velez - Superliga 2018/19
Boca Juniors v Velez - Superliga 2018/19

Tevez joined Manchester United from West Ham United in August 2007 and spent two seasons at Old Trafford, playing 99 games and scoring 34 goals. He won two Premier Leagues, one League Cup, one Champions League, one FA Community Shield and one FIFA Club World Cup during his time.

He was a part of a menacing attacking quartet of United, along with Ronaldo, Rooney and Berbatov that strangled opposition defenses and scored goals galore. Unfortunately, he shifted base to local rivals Manchester City in July 2009 and was branded a traitor in the eyes of the Old Trafford faithful. 

Tevez played for 4 seasons for Manchester City, but his time at the club was marred by disciplinary disputes, especially during the end. He then moved to Juventus at the start of the 2013/14 season and was involved in the Serie A for 2 seasons.

In June 2015, Tevez returned to his first club Boca Juniors. He then moved to Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, to play in the Chinese Super League, becoming the highest paid footballer in the world.

In January 2018, Tevez returned to Argentina for his third spell at Boca Juniors is currently plays his football at Buenos Aires.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Stoke City Darren Fletcher Robin van Persie Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United Transfer News
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Contact Us Advertise with Us