7 former Premier League stars currently playing in the Chinese Super League

Here are the former Premier League players currently plying their trade in the Chinese League.

Away from the limelight, these stars are still shining at what they do best, playing football.

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

These stars may no longer be in the limelight, but are still very much active

China is emerging as the next footballing superpower. With the meteoric rise of the Chinese Super League in recent years, several top stars have been priczd away to the East Asian country with the promise of fat paycheques.

This has even superseded the appeal of plying one's trade in the Premier League, so often touted to be the best and most competitive top-flight football competition in the world.

Some players directly traded the grandeur of English football for the relatively unfashionable footballling climes of China, while some took a detour to another part of Europe before heading there.

Let's look at the former Premier League stars still actively playing in the Chinese Super League.

Paulinho's transfer saga was one of the weirdest we have seen recently

Paulinho constituted the first batch of players from Europe to move to China. After two disappointing years at Tottenham Hotspur, he signed for Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015 where he played for another two years before Barcelona surprised everyone with his acquisition.

And he marked a decent return to Europe too, getting involved in 12 league goals despite completing 90 minutes on only 13 occasions. But in yet more perplexing turn of events, he went back to China the following season, where Paulinho has made a bigger impact than during his first spell with Guangzhou, netting 35 times in 61 games.

#6 Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar's move to China has brought his Brazil career to a premature halt

A key cog in Chelsea's set-up for more than four years, Oscar departed West London in January 2017 after watching his importance in the side diminish under Antonio Conte and signed for Shanghai SIPG. He also became the Asian record transfer with a deal amounting to £52 million, but that was later overhauled by Carlos Tevez who was bought by crosstown rivals Shanghai Shenhua for £70 million he following year.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Oscar has had a successful run so far netting 24 times from 79 games, with the red card he got in July 2017 for some on-field misconduct, that resulted in an eight-match ban, remaining the only black spot.

#5 Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng)

Pelle has been exiled from the Italy squad since moving to China

Graziano Pelle couldn't replicate his Feyenoord heroics with Southampton. The Italian did score a few beauties here and there, but it was his pair of thunderbolts against Belgium and Spain at Euro 2016 which saw him snapped up by Shandong Luneng later that summer. No one really saw this coming, and Pelle also became the fifth-highest paid footballer by taking home £13.5 million per season.

Since then, the 34-year old has proved to be a resounding success, scoring 44 times from 88 appearances in the league. But Pelle's heroics have gone unnoticed on the international scene as he has been constantly overlooked by Italy since September 2016.

#4 Mousa Dembele (Guangzhou R&F)

Dembele has been a massive success with Guangzhou

The Belgian went from being a promising youngster at Fulham to a world-class midfielder with Tottenham Hotspur. He oversaw six successful years at North London, but his time was curtailed when he sustained an ankle injury in November 2018 that ruled him out for the rest of the calendar year.

In the following January, the club announced his departure to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F after 250 appearances in all competitions.

Now in the twilight of his career, Dembele is still going strong with his new side. He has garnered great superlatives for his insane skills and technical ability as he has become the fulcrum of the Blue Lions' offence. Dembele also made an early statement last year when he showed some neat footwork to score a wonderful goal from over 40 yards out.

Fellaini has elevated his game further with Luneng

Criminally underrated at Manchester United, the Belgian quickly followed his compatriot Dembele to China just a month later. After watching his starting opportunities severely curtailed under Ole Gunner Solksjaer, Fellaini jumped ship to Shandong Luneng, bringing an end to his decade-long association with Premier League.

Since making his debut on 1 February last year, the midfielder has played in 22 league games and netted eight times. Fellaini has also starred for his side in the AFC Champions League, scoring four times in eight games as he has made a big impact so far. On 22 March this year, he became the first player in Chinese league to be tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Arnautovic was an instant hit with SIPG

The Austrian forward was a featured goalscorer for both Stoke City and West Ham, but his time in the Premier League came to a bitter end as he drew plenty of flak for his attitude and avarice. And, after submitting two back-to-back transfer requests, he was let go in July last year after Shanghai SIPG met West Ham's asking price.

Arnautovic announced himself to the Chinese Super League in style as he scored on his debut, and has continued in the same vein since. In the 11 appearances overall, he has netted an incredible nine times, including an absolute screamer against Tianjin Teda, besides also chipping in with three assists.

#1 Solomon Rondon (Dalian Yifang)

Rondon has reunited with Rafael Benitez at Yifang

The Venezuelan's tally of 11 goals and seven assists for Newcastle United last season was not given due credit. After three moderately successful years at West Brom, Rondon found his feet under manager Rafael Benitez and went on to become a breakout star. His heroics also earned him Newcastle's 'player of the year' award, the first for a forward since Alan Shearer in 2003.

The Toons thought he'd be the key to Newcastle's fortunes the following season after Benitez left his position to manage Dalian Yifang. Still, the Spaniard activated Rondon's release clause and brought him to South China. Since his debut in July, the forward has struck five times in 11 appearances.