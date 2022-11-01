7 most iconic FIFA World Cup jerseys of all time

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup less than three weeks away, every football aficionado is holding their breath in anticipation of the greatest spectacle on earth. Set to be held in Qatar, the first-ever winter FIFA World Cup promises plenty of goals, an abundance of drama, and an exhibition of the most dapper national team jerseys.

Every four years, the most esteemed kit manufacturers set the World Cup alight with their best designs. From bold designs to classic threads, there is something for every single fan out there.

Today, we will take a look at some World Cup jerseys that have gone down in the history books, attaining iconic status. Here are the seven most legendary football kits in FIFA World Cup history:

Special mention: Although it did not make the cut for our top-seven list, we could not help but tip our hats to Croatia’s 1998 FIFA World Cup jersey.

Manufactured by Lotto, it was arguably the greatest use of the checkerboard pattern on a football jersey.

#7 Nigeria (2018)

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup home jersey was one of the most tastefully bold creations in the history of the tournament. Crafted masterfully by Nike, Nigeria’s 2018 home jersey screamed streetwear.

Flaunting a round collar, the kit stood out thanks to a sharp zig-zag pattern across the shirt. The torso featured a lighter shade of green and plain white, while the sleeves had a zig-zag black-and-white dance.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s performances on the pitch could not match up to the class of their jersey, with them failing to get out of Group D at the 2018 World Cup.

#6 Mexico (1994)

IRELAND V MEXICO at the 1994 FIFA World Cup

Mexico have always had a penchant for wearing iconic jerseys. The 1994 FIFA World Cup home jersey is arguably their greatest ever. Made by Umbro, Mexico’s home shirt had a neat polo collar, patterned torso, and red stitching outlining the sleeves.

Wearing the beautifully crafted jersey, Mexico went until the round of 16 of the competition that term, losing to Bulgaria on penalties.

#5 Cameroon (2002)

Cameroon team photo at the 2002 World Cup

Before Nigeria redefined boldness with their zig-zag home shirt, Cameroon bravely led the way. In 2002, Puma made sleeveless home and away kits for Cameroon ahead of the African Cup of Nations. Flaunting the unique sleeveless kit, Cameroon won the prestigious tournament.

B/R Football @brfootball In 2002 Cameroon wore a sleeveless kit, and won the African Cup of Nations wearing it



Later that summer FIFA refused to let them wear it at the World Cup and they had to improvise sleeves In 2002 Cameroon wore a sleeveless kit, and won the African Cup of Nations wearing itLater that summer FIFA refused to let them wear it at the World Cup and they had to improvise sleeves ⏪ In 2002 Cameroon wore a sleeveless kit, and won the African Cup of Nations wearing it 🎽Later that summer FIFA refused to let them wear it at the World Cup and they had to improvise sleeves 👕 https://t.co/H4deyXnrA3

FIFA, however, insisted that sleeveless kits weren’t allowed, forcing them to make alterations for the 2002 World Cup. Instead of changing the whole thing, Cameroon played in the tournament by wearing black sleeves under their vest-like jersey.

Unfortunately, fans couldn't enjoy Samuel Eto’o and co. in their funky jerseys for long, with them getting eliminated in the group stage itself.

#4 Germany (2014)

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

Germany’s 2014 home jersey will remain forever etched in the memory of their supporters, and for good reason. Designed by Adidas, Germany’s home jersey screamed neat, but not basic. The German kit manufacturer used a wing-shaped, maroon graphic across the torso; ran its iconic 3-stripes along the sleeves, and used a red border around the sleeve cuffs.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Memorable Moment No. 25: Germany's Mario Götze volleys home the winner with wonderful finesse against Argentina in the 113th minute in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final! (Sponsored by #Qatarairways) GÖTZEMemorable Moment No. 25: Germany's Mario Götze volleys home the winner with wonderful finesse against Argentina in the 113th minute in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final!(Sponsored by @qatarairways GÖTZE 🇩🇪Memorable Moment No. 25: Germany's Mario Götze volleys home the winner with wonderful finesse against Argentina in the 113th minute in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final! 😱 (Sponsored by @qatarairways #Qatarairways) https://t.co/Q7F5PRMRti

Of course, Germany won their fourth FIFA World Cup wearing the same jersey in 2014, with Mario Gotze scoring the all-important goal in a 1-0 win over Argentina.

#3 Argentina (1986)

Maradona with the 1986 FIFA World Cup; Picture via: @JacobNovakcsu

South American giants Argentina have had their fair share of excellent jerseys at the World Cup, with very few variations along the way. However, when it comes to picking the most iconic one, the props most definitely have to go to Argentina’s 1986 home jersey.

Le Coq Sportif made an understated retro kit for Argentina at the 1986 World Cup. The entire home shirt only had two colors: indigo and white. Alternate long stripes of the two colors populated the entire jersey.

tphoto @tphoto2005 Diego Maradona (Argentina) on ball

World Cup Mexico 86, Argentina vs Belgium 2-0

at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, 25 June 1986

Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY Diego Maradona (Argentina) on ballWorld Cup Mexico 86, Argentina vs Belgium 2-0 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, 25 June 1986 Photo by Masahide Tomikoshi / TOMIKOSHI PHOTOGRAPHY https://t.co/dUNdjUGxwM

Wearing the simplest and classiest of jerseys, Diego Maradona led his country to their only World Cup win, with them beating West Germany 3-2 in the final to clinch it.

#2 France (1998)

France won the FIFA World Cup in 1998; Picture via: @FIFAWorldCup

Current world champions France were looking as snazzy as ever at the 2018 World Cup, but their 2018 jersey could not hold a candle to the threads Les Bleus wore in 1998. The Adidas-manufactured home jersey had a deep blue base, a logo in the center, baggy sleeves, three white horizontal stripes around the midriff, and a red band across the torso.

The Jersey Place @TheJerseyPlace #RetroKits Today we look back at a special jersey in France's football history worn in 1998. That year, they became the sixth nation to ever win a World Cup on home soil. #TBT

From Zinedine Zidane to a young Thierry Henry, everyone effortlessly pulled off the look as they cruised to the country’s first-ever World Cup. Helped along by Zidane’s brilliant brace, France bagged a 3-0 win over Brazil in the final.

#1 Brazil (2002)

Rivaldo of Brazil against Germany in 2002 FIFA World Cup

The most successful country in the history of the tournament, five-time winners Brazil defined class with their home jersey at the 2002 World Cup.

Created by Nike, the home kit was simple yet eye-catching. The shirt sported both yellow and green, with the former engulfing most of the jersey while the latter was tastefully used. The flashy blue shorts went well with the tastefully-designed home shirt.

Spark Design Academy @_Spark_Academy



We're biased, as this one from 2002 holds some special memories



Show us some from your collections! 📸 What's your favourite Brazil kit of all time? 🤔We're biased, as this one from 2002 holds some special memoriesShow us some from your collections! What's your favourite Brazil kit of all time? 🤔🇧🇷We're biased, as this one from 2002 holds some special memories 🙌Show us some from your collections! 👕📸 https://t.co/p97iyl50uD

Ronaldo and co. inspired generations wearing that kit, cruising home to their fifth World Cup win, beating Germany 2-0 in the final.

