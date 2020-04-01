7 Manchester United Players who've improved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United tenure has seen the improvement of numerous talents.

Let’s have a look at each of these players and how they’ve flourished under the Norwegian.

BlameFootball FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Ole's at the wheel!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Manchester United has resulted in quite a bit of improvement even though it may not always appear so.

The Norwegian, seeking to instill a Sir Alex Ferguson-era ethos into the side, is focused on engineering individual improvement in order to ensure team results. Despite having a thin squad from which to choose from, the former United player has managed to maintain a positive atmosphere and promote youth talent while also trusting his roster.

This is most apparent when one views the individual ascents of some of his players.

#1 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw.

The injury-prone Luke Shaw is no longer a one-spot option as he has been quite often deployed as the third centre-back in a back three. In fact, United have never lost when Shaw has been part of the back three, as the club’s three-man defensive deployment record in 2020 has been impeccable.

This has seen him being involved in him a dual ethos that has proven effective on several occasions. His ball play is tidy, and he now adds a new dimension to United’s attack, stepping out onto the midfield and often switching spots with Brandon Williams.

The youngster has had a tough time at Old Trafford but, under Solskjaer, he can again aim for that spark of excellence that he was hailed for during his teenage years.

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Already renowned for his formidable tackles and defensive prowess before arriving at Old Trafford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's attacking attributes are the ones that are steadily improving, week in, week out.

Advertisement

He has been operating higher and delivering more crosses into the box, posing a constant danger as evidenced by the Chelsea game. In fact, Wan-Bissaka has created more open play chances in the Premier League this year than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was no doubt in his ability, he just required to add more consistency to his game. This is precisely what the Norwegian gaffer is seeking to improve upon, and the threat from the flank is slowly beginning to develop once again in traditional United fashion. Hard to get past, hard to catch, the Englishman may soon be a nightmare for any opposition player to take on.

#3 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford was expected to lead the line under Solskjaer. However, this season the gaffer has preferred to deploy the youngster at left wing once and for all solving that selection dilemma.

The hallowed academy graduate brilliantly utilises his pace to exploit wide spaces and drive at defenders, a feat that has been rewarded with 19 goals in all competitions this season.

That high a number from a wide role is nothing short of outstanding. Had his campaign not been cut short due to injury, there is no saying how high that tally would have been.

#4 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was largely used on the left wing since his role switch under Louis van Gaal. However, Solskjaer has trusted him back at no.9.

In this position, Martial simply has an innate ability to link up with the midfield and his finishing is second to none at Old Trafford.

Further, the facts that he is slowly gaining the swagger and scoring regular goals once again speak volumes about how much he has improved under the manager. A simple statistic that further stamps establishes this fact is that Martial has managed to equal Lukaku’s 2018/2019 season’s tally of 15 goals in 14 fewer games this campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT