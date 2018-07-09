7 Monumental Transfers That Could Happen After The World Cup

This could change the landscape of Spanish football

With FIFA World Cup 2018 reaching its epic conclusion in a week, the football world is anticipating some dramatic action on the ground.

However, there are many stories off the ground that are making headlines on every single sports publication around the corner.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid is the talk of the town, with rumours suggesting that it could influence many other significant transfers.

While big names like Naby Keita, Buffon, and Fabinho have already made the transition to their new clubs, other players are still vowing to move away from their familiar territory to test themselves.

Players who have displayed incredible commitment and determination throughout the World Cup could see big managers vouching for them.

Since the World Cup action gravitates such tremendous attention, it would be likely that the clubs will announce some more transfers after the tournament ends.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and focus on the biggest transfers that could happen after the World Cup.

#1 Nabil Fekir to Liverpool

The Frenchman reportedly failed a medical prior to signing for Liverpool

With all the reports that are pouring in about Nabil Fekir's failed medical before signing for Liverpool, it seems that the Frenchman's dream to play for the Reds isn't over yet.

It is being reported from reliable sources that the move fell through at the very last minute leading to failure of negotiations between Lyon and Liverpool.

Considering his national side is still vowing to get their hands on the World Cup, it would be more suitable to announce the signing after Fekir returns from Russia.

Judging by the speculations that are doing the rounds, Liverpool have revived their interest in the attacking playmaker and would be willing to strike another deal, despite Lyon's eventual refusal.

While Jurgen Klopp's side is already showing incredible commitment with the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho's signings giving more depth to the Champions League finalists.

Since Fekir's deal did fell through, prior to signing for the Reds, one wonders when and how this deal will be placed. Let's hope Fekir never walks alone.