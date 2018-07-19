Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 most valuable defenders in the world right now

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36.40K   //    19 Jul 2018, 10:30 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Raphaël Varane with the World Cup trophy

Needless to say, in a football world dominated by forwards and attacking players, defenders are sometimes left unacknowledged for their invaluable contributions.

After all, this breed is rather infamous for doing the dirty work at the back, clattering the highly-fancied forwards, thwarting the stupendous goals and imperiling players' careers with life-threatening tackles. What's the need of honoring such goons?

Well, that is because these players are imperative to their team's success just like the hero-worshipped strikers. This might not be the case in the eyes of a number of spectators but you do discern their sway by putting yourself in their managers' shoes.

This was perfectly summed up by Sir Alex Ferguson's noteworthy quote:

"Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles."

On that note, let us take a look at the top 7 most valuable defenders in world football presently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

#7 Mats Hummels - €60 million


FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-CELTIC
Hummels is a consistent figure in Bundesliga

Over the course of the past few years, Mats Hummels has established himself as one of the best center-backs in world football by virtue of his consistent performances for Bayern Munich and his former club - Borussia Dortmund.

In the 2017-18 season, Hummels was tasked with a much tougher role owing to the absence of Bayern talismanic goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer, who was ruled out because of a broken foot in mid-September.

Nevertheless, the German international was not fazed and managed the role to perfection. Apart from his ball playing ability, technical intelligence, confidence in possession and mental composure, the 29-year-old is also a potential goal-threat from set-pieces due to his strength in air.



1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Raphael Varane Kalidou Koulibaly Football Top 5/Top 10 Real Madrid Transfer News Leisure Reading
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
10 most valuable footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 5 center-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Most valuable football clubs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players Who Could Win The Ballon d'Or this year
RELATED STORY
5 famous transfers that happened during the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 6 contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2018 after the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best XI of players aged 30+
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 finishers of the group stage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us