7 most valuable defenders in the world right now

Raphaël Varane with the World Cup trophy

Needless to say, in a football world dominated by forwards and attacking players, defenders are sometimes left unacknowledged for their invaluable contributions.

After all, this breed is rather infamous for doing the dirty work at the back, clattering the highly-fancied forwards, thwarting the stupendous goals and imperiling players' careers with life-threatening tackles. What's the need of honoring such goons?

Well, that is because these players are imperative to their team's success just like the hero-worshipped strikers. This might not be the case in the eyes of a number of spectators but you do discern their sway by putting yourself in their managers' shoes.

This was perfectly summed up by Sir Alex Ferguson's noteworthy quote:

"Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles."

On that note, let us take a look at the top 7 most valuable defenders in world football presently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

#7 Mats Hummels - €60 million

Hummels is a consistent figure in Bundesliga

Over the course of the past few years, Mats Hummels has established himself as one of the best center-backs in world football by virtue of his consistent performances for Bayern Munich and his former club - Borussia Dortmund.

In the 2017-18 season, Hummels was tasked with a much tougher role owing to the absence of Bayern talismanic goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer, who was ruled out because of a broken foot in mid-September.

Nevertheless, the German international was not fazed and managed the role to perfection. Apart from his ball playing ability, technical intelligence, confidence in possession and mental composure, the 29-year-old is also a potential goal-threat from set-pieces due to his strength in air.

