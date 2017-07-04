7 of the best quotes from the legendary Manchester United number 7: Eric Cantona

Some of the finest quotes by one of football's philosophers...

Some of the best players are often the most controversial ones—and French players are even more so. Even someone as calm as Zinedine Zidane finished his career in the most controversial way possible by headbutting Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another example of controversial. However, the one that surpasses them both is the former number 7 of Manchester United, Eric Cantona, also known as King Cantona.

The Frenchman had a glorious career filled with titles and, of course, controversies. He was—and still is—a man who always spoke his mind and sometimes, it resulted in some of the finest quotes the world has ever heard.

And here 7 of the best quotes by him….

#1 Cantona claims he is not a man

More than just a man

“I am not a man, I am Cantona.”

To some, this might sound like a subtle way to describe your gender orientation without causing much ruckus because of the narcissistic ending to the one-liner. However, it is probably not. What can’t be denied, though, is the sheer self-belief in this quote.

Playing himself in the movie ‘Looking for Eric,’ Eric Cantona is asked to “forget it, you are just a man,” by Steve Evets’ character, Eric Bishop. The French legend then stares at him and says, “I am not a man, I am Cantona,” implying that he is more than just your average bloke on the streets.