7 of the best teenagers who will feature in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

These youngsters will be hoping to write history in Russia

Olaniyi Damilola CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 12:08 IST

Mbappe is a shining light

From a certain seventeen-year-old Pele to the young Michael Owen, the World Cup has seen its fair share of teenagers announcing themselves to the world. This World Cup will not be an exception, although some are already shining, the others will be hoping they use this platform to shoot their selves into the limelight.

We take a look at seven U-20 players that will be playing at the WC 2018 in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe

Already a household name, he has already gotten his international and club career on the run. He has been such an important player for both teams. Skilful and pacy, a nightmare for defenders, he is a talent to behold.

Much was talked about his move from Monaco to PSG last summer in a loan deal that would see him become the second most expensive player in history before next campaign begins. Touted the new Anthony martial, the wonder kid has done well to woo admirers with his displays in recent years. He became a regular for Monaco after making his debut at an early age of 16 years breaking Thierry Henry’s record for the club. He has gone on in leaps and bounds breaking records, scoring goals for fun and ultimately helping Monaco to win the French Ligue 1 title- their first in seventeen years.

PSG came calling and he couldn’t resist the temptation of playing alongside certain Neymar. Their partnership has been one to envy. Much was expected from them having failed to mount a definitive challenge in the Champions League as Real Madrid proved too strong and too experienced for them.

Winner of the 2016 UEFA European U-19 championship, Mbappe made his purported debut for the senior national team against Luxembourg little over a year ago. Only 19 years of age, much is already expected from the young man as France bid to conquer the world. The stage is set for Mbappe to rise and we will surely be at the edge of our sits.