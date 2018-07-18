7 players Arsenal should sell this summer

B. Roberts FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11.62K // 18 Jul 2018, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The dead weight MUST go if Emery wants to overhaul his squad this summer.

For years now, Arsenal have been a team that tend to make the top four in the Premier League standings, but only just. Arsene Wenger's reluctance to sign high quality players before each season would always set the team off on the wrong foot. Wenger would instead cut corners by opting for cheaper signings and most of these players would either become back up options or be cut loose entirely for being below par. However with the recent appointment of Unai Emery, things could be about to change.

With Arsenal now spending a hefty amount of money on new players to slot into Emery's squad, there needs to be a swift removal of the deadwood left over from Wenger's reign.

Here are seven players that Arsenal should sell this summer.

#7 Carl Jenkinson

Carl Jenkinson.

Once regarded as the next big thing stemming from Arsenal's British core alongside Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, Carl Jenkinson's career has instead been on a downwards spiral due to a mixture of poor performances and a spate of injuries.

Things were still promising during the 2014-15 Premier League campaign that saw Jenkinson get loaned out to West Ham, where he made 32 appearances out of a possible 38. He would be sent there again the following season, featuring 20 times and scoring twice.

Jenkinson then returned to Arsenal and was given a couple of chances in the Football League Cup and handed an appearance in a single Premier League game, but failed to make a splash. He would spend the rest of that season with the Arsenal U-23s in the PL2 Division - only being included in seven matches, however.

One last ditch effort was made last season when Jenkinson was loaned out to Birmingham City in an attempt to reinvigorate his career. It would prove not to be, though, as he made only seven appearances, failing to adjust to the Championship's fast pace.

Where might Carl Jenkinson go?

Unsurprisingly, no clubs have jumped at the opportunity to buy Carl Jenkinson this summer. There hasn't been any speculation surrounding the player, either. The most likely destination for Jenkinson would be the Championship, or a mid-table side in a foreign league. Either way, it's doubtful he'll stay on the books at Arsenal for much longer.

1 / 7 NEXT