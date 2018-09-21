7 players to watch out for in the Champions League this season

UEFA Champions League Trophy

The UEFA Champions League has kicked off this week and has impressed the fans as always. We have witnessed some tough encounters and moments this week, as the mighty Liverpool beat PSG at Anfield, Messi scoring a hattrick and leading Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over PSV, Ronaldo's unfortunate red card, Bale's brilliance and several more.

In what has emerged as a sensational start to the new UCL season, fans expect plenty more from the league and there are certain players who could outperform each one of their competitors.

Champions League is one of the few tournaments which outclass every fans' expectation, and the fanbase this league has is infinite. The best of bests clubs face from across Europe come face-to-face to ensure tough yet wonderful performances.

#7 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is one of the finest dribblers across Europe, tormenting opposition defenders with his sheer pace, incredible dribbling skills, and fantastic goalscoring knack.

He is one of the best young talents in the world, and that gives him a spot on my article.

Despite not having a convincing start to this season's UCL campaign, not many would be willing to bet against him to score stunners and lead Manchester City to the later stages of the tournament.

The 23-year-old has plenty of years left with him, and Manchester City is probably the perfect club to improve. He'll face constant competition from the bench players which will in turn only help him prosper.

He sure is a world-class talent, and undoubtedly the future of England and Manchester City.

