7 players who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Priye Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20.84K // 21 Jul 2018, 18:05 IST

The transfer once touted as 'mission impossible', a remote possibility, is officially done and dusted. Cristiano Ronaldo has left reigning European Champions Real Madrid for Juventus, in a move which cost the Italian Giants 100 mil euros. He has touched down in Turin and has been presented in the famous black-and-white in front of rabid Old Lady fans.

Now with Ronaldo gone, Real Madrid have a void to fill in their starting lineup, and they have made no secret of their intention to sign a Galactico this year.

While it won't be easy for Real Madrid to find a superstar forward, who can promise them 50 goals per season, there still lies a spectrum of talented attackers in the transfer market and the Spanish Giants would surely look at their options -- that is, given they think there is no one capable in the current squad -- before choosing the most suitable replacement for their club's record goalscorer.

#7 Kylian Mbape (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe is a footballing prodigy, who shone at the World Cup in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed club football success in the past two seasons, winning the Ligue 1, first with AS Monaco and then with PSG. This summer, he formed an integral part of a devastating attacking trio for France, with Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, as they went on to win the World Cup for the second time. He scored 4 goals, which included a stellar finish in the final against Croatia. The French wonderkid was given the 'Best Young Player' award for his exploits in the 2018 World Cup.

It comes as no surprise that the hottest youth prospect in world football right now, fresh off a World Cup winning campaign with France, is captivating the attention of the 13-time European Champions.

The PSG forward is a pacey, prolific, trickster and checks many boxes for taking over from Ronaldo at Madrid. He became the second most expensive footballer in the world after joining PSG, and if he moves again, he might become the most expensive ever now that his steep market value has risen even higher following a fruitful World Cup campaign.

