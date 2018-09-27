7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is now embarking on a new adventure with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are playing in different leagues for the first time in nearly a decade. Despite this, comparisons between the pair continue, and we face the prospect of the two facing off once more in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage in 2019. In honor of Cristiano Ronaldo's famous number, this list will present seven reasons why the Portuguese star is better than Messi. Let's get straight into it.

#7 World's Best Goalscorer

Ronaldo is no stranger to the spectacular

Messi and Ronaldo have the two best goalscoring records in Europe, however, the Juventus forward just edges out the Argentine. The 33-year-old has posted a better goalscoring rate in four of the last 5 seasons, and during his 9 year period in Spain, Ronaldo incredibly scored 450 goals in just 438 appearances.

The Portuguese forward also scores a larger variety of goals. Ronaldo often scores incredible volleys and acrobatic efforts, in addition to powerful long-range drives. If there is one player in world football that goalkeepers do not want bearing down on them, it is Cristiano Ronaldo.

#6 Proven In Multiple Leagues

Ronaldo will likely finish his career with league titles from England, Spain, and Italy

This is not a criticism against Lionel Messi staying loyal to Barcelona, however, Ronaldo's travels across Europe have only strengthened his argument at being the best on the planet. The Portuguese star was the best player in England by the age of 22, and after a few years in Spain, he soon edged out Messi to establish himself as the best in La Liga. He has won every personal accolade in both divisions, in addition to every domestic trophy available. CR7 is considered a legend at both Manchester United and Real Madrid, and it is likely he will be held in the same regard at Juventus by the time he exits the club.

#5 Risk Taker

Ronaldo opted for a new challenge this summer

On the back of three consecutive Champions League titles, Ronaldo decided at the age of 33 to test himself in a new league. This was an incredible decision that showed how much self-belief the Portuguese star possesses, as he now wants to help transform Juventus into the world's best team. Staying at Madrid would have provided him with the perfect platform to win more European trophies, but unlike Messi, Ronaldo is willing to take a risk in order to further his career and legacy.

