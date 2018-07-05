7 reasons why Diego Maradona is the most controversial football legend

One of the greatest footballers of all time

Diego Armando Maradona is an enigma. There are entire generations of people that support Argentina because of this man. Despite the fact that internationally, Argentina are nowhere near the likes of Brazil, Germany and Italy, most of the Indian subcontinent don the sky blue of Argentina during the World Cups.

And there is only one man responsible for this: Diego Maradona.

The Argentine, it is claimed, single-handedly won his team the World Cup in 1986 – which was a time when the previous generation was growing up – and as a result, earned himself and his team millions of fans.

And the effect of it can still be witnessed today. Maradona was a magician with the ball at his feet – one of the best ever, if not the best – but apart from that, he is perhaps the worst among all the football legends.

The things he says and does outside the pitch is something that can’t be neglected and here are 7 instances that prove why he is the worst football legend ever…

#7 Criticising Messi for retiring

After losing three finals in a row, Messi had had enough and decided to announce retirement from international football. He did, however, make a comeback after a few months, much to the relief of Argentina fans.

Diego Maradona, meanwhile, wasn’t pleased. The former Argentina captain suggested that the whole act could have been staged while also adding that the reaction of Messi was uncalled for since he was not the one to be blamed for the loss.

"I don't know whether this was staged to make us understand that he'd lost three finals, but we never lost by big margins.

"He got annoyed for nothing. He wasn't to blame for the defeat, others were. So why did he announce his retirement? He spoke too quickly, made everyone hold their breath (on a potential return)," he Maradona said.

This might have been the general consensus among many people, but the fact that an Argentine icon like Diego Maradona used the opportunity to throw dirt at Messi even before the wounds had healed just goes on to show the kind of man that he is – someone who does everything to steal the limelight.