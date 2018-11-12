7 reasons why Solari should be named the permanent manager of Real Madrid

Solari has won his first four matches in charge of the club

Real Madrid’s struggles earlier this season are well documented following the departures of first Zinedine Zidane and then Ronaldo, as the club faltered in the absence of the dynamic duo.

Julen Lopetegui was appointed in Zidane’s stead, and the 53-year-old’s reign was so ill-fated that it lasted all of four months and just 14 games.

The club turned to youth team manager and former player Santiago Solari to manage the club on a temporary basis, and the 44-year-old has discharged his duties with aplomb, winning his first four matches at the helm, with the club scoring eleven goals and conceding none in his first three to mark the best start to a managerial career at Real Madrid since 1957.

The club now finds itself in a bit of a conundrum, as Spanish football rules state that every club must announce a permanent manager within 14 days of the termination of a managerial contract, meaning that the Real Madrid has less than a week to make an announcement.

Speculations that first choice managers including Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochetino have turned Perez down seem to put the caretaker manager in the prime position to get the job, but Solari’s relative inexperience at this level puts him at a slight disadvantage. However, it might serve Madrid’s best interests to give him the job permanently. Here we outline seven reasons why he should be named Real Madrid’s next manager.

#7 He doesn’t seem scared of taking the hard decisions

Modric was dropped to the bench after a subpar performance

Real Madrid’s dressing room is littered with world-class players who are among the best in their respective positions and have won just about everything there is to win in the game of football at both club and international level.

Such amounts of success naturally come with a degree of pride, as footballers are very much as human as you and I (despite the media portrayals and stupendous display of wealth), subject to the same emotions as regular people.

It is arguable that there is no other dressing room in football littered with as many huge egos as those found in Real Madrid’s, and it is on this basis that most coaches struggle to keep them in check.

All footballers pass through bad spells in their career during which they lose form and nothing seems to go right for them (even Messi and Ronaldo have suffered a dip in form), and it is here that coaches have to make the gut-wrenching decisions of not naming them in the starting line-ups due to their drop in form, but most coaches bow to player power and stick with playing them despite proof to the contrary.

Julen Lopetegui did so to his own peril, but so far, Solari has shown to possess the requisite bravery to stick to making the hard choices.

Luka Modric is the current best player in the world, but at the moment, the 33-year-old is at the lowest point of his Real Madrid career, and it has been evident for all to see that he has been beneath his usual high standards which have been detrimental to Real Madrid whenever he plays, as he is constantly overrun in midfield.

Whereas Lopetegui inexplicably always named the Croat in his starting lineups, Solari thus far has not towed the same path.

He started Modric in his first game in charge from start to finish in the 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid, but after another subpar performance, Modric was left out of his starting lineups for the next two matches against Mellila in the Copa Del Rey and Victoria Plzen in the Champions League.

He also took the drastic decision of replacing Bale with Vinicius Jr after the Welshman’s ineffectual displays against Valladolid, and the change proved dividends, as the Brazilian was instrumental in getting Real’s opener, forcing an own goal from the Valladolid defence.

Real’s players have been comfortable on their perch for so long that complacency might have set in, and they needed a firm coach to shake them up with some hard changes, and Solari seems to be just the right man for that.

