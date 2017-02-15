7 teammates who hated each other

There are players who look at each other like brothers and then there are players who just can't co-exist with others.

@SiddhantAnush by Siddhant Lazar Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 16:57 IST

Pepe and Arbeloa have had a long standing feud

Opposing teams and players getting aggressive and starting a fight, on or off the field, is common, but fighting between teammates doesn’t happen often. While there are plenty of teammates who look at each other like brothers, there are a few examples of players who couldn’t coexist with each other.

It's bound to happen when an athlete spends so much time as a group, and with the fame, jealousy and rivalry that exists in a team, there are bound to be instances when even friends turn into foes!

In honour of those players, we take a look at seven teammates who really hate each other. Some of them may have started out as good friends and others never really liked the other and thus “events” then proceeded to take place which earned them a spot on this list.

Whether it was due to pride, egos or contrasting personalities that led to those “events”, here are a few teammates who didn’t like each other.

#7 Gerard Pique and Alvaro Arbeloa

Arbeloa and Pique played together in the World Cup-winning Spain squad

Gerard Pique is a player that is hated by most Real Madrid players and has probably had at least one fight with every current Real Madrid player. He has however saved his worst insults for former Spain team-mate Arbeloa. A Barca man through and through, Pique mocked Los Blancos after they were ejected from the Copa Del Ray for playing an ineligible player.

But their feud runs much deeper and goes back to 2013, at least, after Madrid had beaten Elche with a 94th-minute penalty.

The two have since clashed multiple times both on social media and on the pitch, especially when Barcelona have faced Real Madrid, with Pique taking the feud one step forward by saying that he has never considered Arbeloa a friend or a teammate and even compared him to a cone.

The battle became so vitriolic that Spain captain Sergio Ramos had to intervene and request Pique to respect his team-mates.

However, it looks like the two may have made up or rather Pique stepped up and took his international captain's advice. Before Arbeloa’s final game for Real Madrid, Pique wished his Spain teammate the best of luck for the future and also went to say that the Spanish international deserved all the accolades that he has won thus far.