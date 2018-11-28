×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

7 things that have happened since Romelu Lukaku last scored at Old Trafford 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
346   //    28 Nov 2018, 00:40 IST

Romelu Lukaku is yet to score for Manchester United in the own den this season.
Romelu Lukaku is yet to score for Manchester United in the own den this season.

Romelu Lukaku was no doubt influential for Manchester United who finished second in the 2017/18 season. He was the sixth top scorer in the English Premier League last season as he scored 16 goals.

He proved to be decisive for Belgium in the World Cup, too. He scored four goals in four appearances and grabbed one man of the match award. However, despite scoring four goals in the first five games this season, things have gone horribly wrong since then.

Lukaku is yet to open his mark in the Premier League at Old Trafford this season. It is a cause of massive concern for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. Even barring the goals, his impact has been negligible in these last few games. He hasn't scored a single goal at the Old trafford since March.

Evidently, Lukaku is certainly not the player he was last season. Here we take a look at some of the things that have happened since he last scored at the Old trafford – 

#1. Kylian Mbappe won four major honours :

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Romelu Lukaku has gone 14 hours without scoring at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the sensational young forward, Kylian Mbappe have won four trophies since then.

The wonderkid lifted the World Cup, won the Best Young Player award at the tournament. He also won the domestic double with his club, Paris Saint Germain.

He won the league title and both Coupe De France and Coupe de La Ligue.

#2. Real Madrid have had 3 managers :

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

When Romelu Lukaku last scored a goal at the Old trafford in March, Zinedine Zidane was Real Madrid's manager. He went on to win the UEFA Champions League for the 3rd time in a row but his shocking resignation following the season sent waves in the Madrid camp.

Real Madrid hired Julen Lopetegui, ex-Spain coach and sacked him due to the poor performance of the team. Now, Santiago Solari is the coach of Real Madrid.

#3. Luka Modric won three individual trophies :

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Luka Modric won his first FIFA Best award following his superb performance for club and country in the previous season. He also won the Golden Ball for his excellent World Cup with Croatia and won the UEFA player of the year, too.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Romelu Lukaku Cristiano Ronaldo Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
3 transfer deals that shouldn't have happened this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's €150m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement to join...
RELATED STORY
Can Romelu Lukaku fill Wayne Rooney's boots?
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who need to regain their form
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku reveals his secret mentor
RELATED STORY
3 reasons for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought with...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us