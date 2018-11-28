7 things that have happened since Romelu Lukaku last scored at Old Trafford

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 346 // 28 Nov 2018, 00:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku is yet to score for Manchester United in the own den this season.

Romelu Lukaku was no doubt influential for Manchester United who finished second in the 2017/18 season. He was the sixth top scorer in the English Premier League last season as he scored 16 goals.

He proved to be decisive for Belgium in the World Cup, too. He scored four goals in four appearances and grabbed one man of the match award. However, despite scoring four goals in the first five games this season, things have gone horribly wrong since then.

Lukaku is yet to open his mark in the Premier League at Old Trafford this season. It is a cause of massive concern for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. Even barring the goals, his impact has been negligible in these last few games. He hasn't scored a single goal at the Old trafford since March.

Evidently, Lukaku is certainly not the player he was last season. Here we take a look at some of the things that have happened since he last scored at the Old trafford –

#1. Kylian Mbappe won four major honours :

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Romelu Lukaku has gone 14 hours without scoring at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the sensational young forward, Kylian Mbappe have won four trophies since then.

The wonderkid lifted the World Cup, won the Best Young Player award at the tournament. He also won the domestic double with his club, Paris Saint Germain.

He won the league title and both Coupe De France and Coupe de La Ligue.

#2. Real Madrid have had 3 managers :

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

When Romelu Lukaku last scored a goal at the Old trafford in March, Zinedine Zidane was Real Madrid's manager. He went on to win the UEFA Champions League for the 3rd time in a row but his shocking resignation following the season sent waves in the Madrid camp.

Real Madrid hired Julen Lopetegui, ex-Spain coach and sacked him due to the poor performance of the team. Now, Santiago Solari is the coach of Real Madrid.

#3. Luka Modric won three individual trophies :

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Luka Modric won his first FIFA Best award following his superb performance for club and country in the previous season. He also won the Golden Ball for his excellent World Cup with Croatia and won the UEFA player of the year, too.

1 / 2 NEXT