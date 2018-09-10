7 English U-19 Youngsters Who Could Become Superstars

Andrew Rodrigues FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 897 // 10 Sep 2018, 03:04 IST

England's future stars?

England had a successful World cup campaign as they reached the semi finals for the first time in 28 years. The Three lions had one of the youngest squads at this year’s World Cup and played an exciting brand of football. The squad boasted of talented youngsters like John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to name a few.

England’s youth teams have enjoyed incredible success in the last couple of years having reached the UEFA under-17 championship final where they lost to Spain on penalties. They have also won the Fifa under-20 World Cup as well as the under-17 World Cup.

England have lifted the UEFA Under-19 championship and reached the semi-finals in the UEFA Under-21 championship. Such success has seen a number of talented youngsters knocking on Gareth Southgate’s door for a place in the senior English squad.

Here we look at 7 under-19 English youngsters who can possibly break into the England team in the coming years.

#7 James Garner

Garner playing for United's under-18 team

Garner is a defensive midfielder who plays for the Manchester United under-18 team. The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils this summer. He also captains England at the under-17 level and has garnered praise for his leadership qualities. The Englishman was selected to be part of United’s pre season tour and made a substitute appearance against Real Madrid.

The youngster is a box to box midfielder and does not shy away from a strong tackle. He is quite disciplined in his positioning and reads the game well. Along with these defensive qualities, James is a brilliant passer of the ball and can start attacks from deep with his incisive passing. He is a manager’s treat as he is a reliable lad and can carry the manger’s instructions on the field.

