7 ways to know that you are a Real Madrid fan

The recipe on how to be a Madridista.

The heart of Madrid

Traits are things that define an entity. Every person in this world has characteristics. In fact, everything in this world has characteristics. It is what makes them the things that they are.

Since every person in this universe has characteristics, Real Madrid fans are no exception to it. They have some definitive set of qualities that sets them apart from the rest. If a person has those qualities, she/he can be easily classified as a Madridista.

On that note, here are seven such personality traits that Madridistas possess.

#1 You love Raul Gonzalez with a passion

If you are a Madridista and don’t love club legend, Raul Gonzalez Blanco, then what’s the point of being one? Almost every player in the history of the club divided the fans’ opinion of them, but Raul is the one person who was – and still is – loved by all.

At one point, Iker Casillas was of the same calibre. But after his saga with Jose Mourinho, followed by performances that bordered on a travesty, he went on to the wrong side of many Madridistas’ hearts.

However, that is not the case with Raul as he is still revered by Real Madrid fans. Indeed, one of the greatest dreams of millions of Madrid fans is to see him join the club again in a coaching role.

So, if you spot someone who has unconditional love for Raul, she/he must be a Madridista.