7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery

Emery will be expected to give Arsenal youngsters a fair chance to shine

Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at the helm of Arsenal Football club came to an end last season. Arsenal have identified 46-year-old Spaniard Unai Emery, who is incidentally as old as Wenger was when he took over at the North London club, to help the club transition through the post-Wenger era.

Ivan Gazidis, the Arsenal Chief Executive, spoke very highly of the former PSG boss. Gazidis mentioned that Emery was a unanimous decision as he fit the criteria Arsenal were looking for: Someone who can play progressive, entertaining football, cherishes the Arsenal values and had a reputation for developing players.

Regardless of what could be said about Arsene Wenger's legacy, Wenger always had a knack for discovering and developing young players who go on to become world beaters or at the very least very consistent footballers in their own right.

Unai Emery will be expected to continue this Arsenal tradition and he might just be very successful at it as well. Emery has been known to give chances to young and talented players who deserve it. Kylian Mbappé spoke of how Emery was responsible for his breakthrough in the PSG squad. Other youngsters like Adrien Rabiot and Presnel Kimpembe have also benefited from Emery given them opportunities in the senior squad.

Let's take a look at 7 such young and talented Arsenal players who might just get their break in the Spaniard's reign.

#1 Vlad Dragomir

Vlad Dragomir will be looking forward to training with the senior squad

Vlad Dragomir was captaining the Romanian U-16 national side when he was scouted by Arsenal in 2015. Dragomir is a versatile midfielder. He is very comfortable on either flank and has been deployed down the middle as a central attacking midfielder as well.

The left-footed midfielder is often compared to Ozil and Wilshere for his movement with the ball and passing ability. He has very good vision, which allows him to float balls over the defense, slipping forwards through on goal. His off the ball work rate is also very good.

Dragomir has reflected that he needs a lot of strength to make it in the English league along with improved composure in front of goal. Although he is a long way from making it in the senior squad, Wenger had given the young Romanian a few chances to train with the senior squad.

Emery has spoken very highly of Ozil and how he is a vital and talented player. We can expect Emery to call Dragomir up to train with the senior squad and learn from talents such as Ozil and Wilshere. Here's a look at what the Romanian can do :