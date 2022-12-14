8 fastest players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has served us lavishly in the thrills department. Pacy attackers who beat defenders before turning on their afterburners and racing away have certainly added to the extravaganza.

Footballers sprinting past opponents and leaving them in their wake is quite an exciting sight to behold. Speed is definitely a key attribute for any footballer. The ability to gain a yard on an opponent by making use of one's pace can be such a difference maker in games.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we've seen plenty of players who possess blistering pace. Some of the top attackers in the world have used their speed to great effect. Players who are blessed with a great deal of speed will be huge assets to teams, especially during counter-attacks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at eight of the fastest players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#8 Kylian Mbappe (France) - 35.19 km/hr

Despite being renowned for his pace and ability to trailblaze his way across the ground, Kylian Mbappe is not the fastest man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman has managed to clock a high speed of 35.19 km/hr in Qatar.

Mbappe has scored five goals and provided two assists in five appearances in the World Cup so far. He could fire France to World Cup glory yet again and is likely to go home with the Golden Ball or the Golden Boot as well.

#7 Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) - 35.29 km/hr

Ismaila Sarr was Senegal's best attacker at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He tormented defenders with his pace and trickery and put up a determined front against some of the top sides in the competition.

Sarr hit a top speed of 35.29 km/hr at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is the seventh-fastest player in the tournament.

#6 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - 35.29 km/hr

Kylian Mbappe's club teammate Achraf Hakimi has managed to outpace him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hakimi has been brilliant for Morocco and has played a vital role in their run to the semi-finals so far.

Hakimi recorded a top speed of 35.29 km/hr in the tournament. He is one of the most exciting full-backs in the world and his blistering pace definitely helps him stand out.

#5 Daniel James (Wales) - 35.38 km/hr

Welsh winger Daniel James is another player who is famous for his pace. He has come under criticism for relying too much on that aspect of his game and not improving his technical skills. But that's a conversation for another day.

James clocked a top speed of 35.38 km/hr at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, we only saw very little of James outpacing his opponents at footraces as Wales were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage.

#4 Antonee Robinson (United States of America) - 35.38 km/hr

Dan James' Fulham teammate Antonee Robinson is also one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup's fastest players. The 25-year-old left-back did a decent job for the USMNT in Qatar and did turn heads with his quick running.

The 25-year-old hit a top speed of 35.38 km/hr in Qatar. He did a pretty good job at the World Cup, helping his side keep two clean sheets in the tournament.

#3 David Raum (Germany) - 35.40 km/hr

Germany left-back David Raum impressed in all three of his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He did a good job against Japan, Spain and Costa Rica and even got himself an assist in the last game against the Central American side.

Raum's top speed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is 35.40 km/hr and that puts him on the podium for the fastest players in the tournament.

#2 Nico Williams (Spain) - 35.59 km/hr

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams couldn't make much of an impact at the World Cup. He was largely used as a substitute and despite his incredible pace, Williams failed to affect proceedings much. He finished the World Cup without a goal or an assist to his name.

But if it's any consolation, he is the second fastest player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Williams recorded a top speed of 35.59 km/hr in the tournament.

#1 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) - 35.69 km/hr

Young Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana hit a top speed of 35.69 km/hr to become the fastest player in Qatar. The 22-year-old's involvement in Qatar was limited to just two substitute appearances and he failed to score a goal or provide an assist.

But he seems to have etched his name into the record books by clocking the highest speed recorded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

