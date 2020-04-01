8 highest goal-scoring games from Europe's top five leagues this season

Who doesn't love a goal fest? Two teams going all hammer and tongs at each other, punching the onion bag like there's no tomorrow... these are the spectacles that we desperately crave for.

This season fortunately, has gifted us with plenty such moments to savour. And remember, we were still two months away from conclusion before football came to a standstill.

All five of Europe's top five leagues have witnessed such heart-pounding and high-octane drama unfold at some point, and today we'll reminisce those riveting encounters, shall we?

Here are the eight highest goal-scoring games so far:

# 8: Villarreal 4-4 Grenada (La Liga | 19 Aug. 2019)

Villarreal and Grenada served a spectacle on the opening weekend of 2019/20 La Liga

What a way to get the ball rolling! On the very first matchday of the La Liga 2019/20 season itself, Villarreal and Grenada went all out at each other producing a pulsating encounter.

It ended evenly at 4-4, but the viewers were the biggest winners here as they were served an absolute treat. And for the record, eight different players got on the score sheet that crazy evening!

# 7: Manchester City 8-0 Watford (EPL | 21 Sept. 2019)

Watford must be sick at the sight of Manchester City by now

Before the Skyblues ran out of gas and lost ground on Liverpool in the title chase, they were actually firing at all the cylinders.

A shock loss to Norwich only seemed to spur Manchester City even further, hitting back with an 8-0 shellacking of Watford.

With memories of the FA Cup final humiliation still afresh, the Hornets were run ragged once again, conceding five inside the opening 18 minutes itself! David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, two of the tormentors in that showpiece clash in Wembley, were on target again while Bernardo Silva bagged a treble.

# 6: Atalanta 7-1 Udinese (Serie A | 27 Oct. 2019)

Atalanta showed their attacking might with their Udinese thrashing

Atalanta have secured many resounding victories this season, but this was the game which opened the floodgates.

A struggling Udinese side were the poor casualties that day, as the Gli Orobici ruthlessly demonstrated fearsome attacking intent. Stefano Okaka's early opener was brushed aside before the half-time whistle as Atalanta upped the ante further after the break to round off a clinical demolition.

Luis Muriel completing a hat-trick, including two penalty strikes, applied the coup de la grace on a glittering Atalanta performance on the night.

# 5: RB Leipzig 8-0 Mainz (Bundesliga | 2 Nov. 2019)

Werner was the catalyst in the demolition of Mainz

RB Leipzig have lit up the Bundesliga with an attractive yet swashbuckling brand of football that have not only swatted teams aside, but also consolidated their status as strong contenders for the Meisterschale.

Leipzig made an early statement of their title intent with this mauling of Mainz, which was also the club's biggest ever victory in the German top-flight.

The hosts romped to a 5-0 lead before the break, then added three more in the second stanza to end a four-game winless run in the most emphatic way. Timo Werner, with a hat-trick, was a hero on the night.

# 4: Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga | 18 Jan. 2020)

Haaland's dazzling debut was the highlight amid the goal-galore

Another eight goal thriller this season in the Bundesliga, this match will be remembered for the way Erling Haaland announced himself to the Borussia Dortmund faithful.

With the hosts, Augsburg, leading 3-1 at the cusp of the hour mark , Haaland, who was just subbed on, tied the lasso to his waist and went hell for leather.

An incredible treble followed in the next 20 minutes, with Jadon Sancho also getting in the act midway, as Der BVB turned the screw to secure an amazing win in an enthralling duel.

# 3: Amiens 4-4 PSG (Ligue 1 | 15 Feb. 2020)

The Ligue 1 minnows pushed PSG to the edge in an extraordinary match

Once in a while, Les Parisiens are completely overwhelmed by teams from the lower rungs of the French first division, such as Amiens on that day.

Thomas Tuchel played a weakened line-up with one eye on the upcoming Champions League trip to Dortmund, and the plan appeared to backfire as Amiens raced to a shocking 3-0 lead by the break.

However, the gulf in quality between the sides eventually showed as PSG clawed their way back into the tie in the second half, surging ahead 4-3 before Serhou Guirassy netted an injury-time equaliser to cap off a classic encounter.

# 2: Lecce 2-7 Atalanta (Serie A | 1 Mar. 2020)

Duvan Zapata led the clinical whitewash of the newcomers

As aforementioned, Atalanta have secured several big victories this season, and this was the third occasion that they hit a side for seven.

New boys Lecce were the prey this time, who were put to the sword by the visitors. The Wolves showed aggression and character to comeback from 2-0 down to level the tie at 2-2 before the break, but were blown away in a riotous second-half which saw Duvan Zapata complete his hat-trick for the visitors.

# 1: Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (EPL | 25 Oct. 2019)

Southampton plunged into 'ninth' circle of hell

Leicester City have certainly packed a punch this season, but this was something else.

Having made a bright start to the campaign, the Foxes upped the ante against a hapless Southampton side and took them to the cleaners.

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both struck hat-tricks that night as Leicester recorded the biggest ever away win, and also equaled the record for the biggest win in the Premier League.