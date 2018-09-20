8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League

On September 18th 2018, Lionel Messi broke a tie with Cristiano Ronaldo and became the UEFA Champions League's most prolific goalscorer in terms of the number of hat-tricks scored. The little maestro from Rosario has endured a few agonizing setbacks with Barca in the Champions League over the past three years. But that hasn't stopped him one bit from scoring goals after goals season after season. Here we look at all of Lionel's Messi's 8 hat-tricks in the Champions League. We are all quite certain he will add to this tally in the near future.

[1] FC Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, Camp Nou, QF 2nd leg 2009/2010

Lionel Messi produced a virtuoso performance putting an end to Arsenal's Champions League dreams and helped secure a semi-final berth for Barcelona winning the tie 6-3 on aggregate. The prolific Argentine scored a hat-trick of the highest quality in the space of 21 first-half minutes and added a fourth to his tally in the second half. The highlight was his third goal beating Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia with a sublime chip.

Barcelona v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League QF, 2009/2010

[2] FC Barcelona 4-0 Viktoria Plzen, Camp Nou, Group Stage, 2011/2012

In a season where Leo Messi ended up the top-scorer in the Champions League with 14 goals, it is only fitting that it included a hat-trick from the diminutive Argentine. His first goal came from a penalty, but more importantly, it marked his 200th goal for Barcelona. The victory ensured Barcelona's passage to the Round of 16 and also marked Pep Guardiola's 200th game as manager of Barcelona.

FC Barcelona v FC Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League

[3] FC Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen, Camp Nou, 2nd leg, Round of 16, 2011/2012

Lionel Messi became the first ever player to score five goals in a single Champions League game as the Catalans trounced Bayer Leverkusen 8-1. The victory ensured their passage to the quarter-finals with a thumping 10-2 aggregate. Messi scored twice in the first half and added another 3 goals in the second half. An astute long ball from Xavi Hernandez to set-up Messi who produced a delightful lob to catch the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno off-guard was a treat to watch.

FC Barcelona v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

[4] Barcelona 4-0 Ajax, Camp Nou, Group Stage, 2013/2014

Facing Ajax at home, Barcelona inspired by another Lionel Messi classic emerged victorious in a commanding manner beating their opponents 4-0. On a night when Messi could have ended up with 5 or even 6 goals, ''La Pulga'' scored a deft free-kick from just outside the box.

FC Barcelona v Ajax Amsterdam - UEFA Champions League 2013/2014

[5] FC Barcelona 4-0 APOEL FC, GS Pancypria Stadium, Group Stage, 2014/2015

In a season which culminated with Barca winning the Champions League, Messi was the joint highest scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals sharing the top position with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

This was Lionel Messi's first hat-trick outside the Nou Camp in this competition. Lionel Messi surpassed the record of 71 Champions League he jointly held with former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalves when he put Barca 2-0 ahead in the first half. The game also marked Luis Suarez's first goal in Barca colours.

FC Barcelona v APOEL FC - UEFA Champions League 2014/2015

[6] FC Barcelona 7-0 Celtic, Camp Nou, Group Stage, 2016/2017

On a starry night in the Camp Nou, Barca trounced a hapless Celtic 7-0 and inflicted the heaviest defeat of Brendan Rodgers' managerial career. It was Leo Messi's 40th hat-trick of his career and his 6th in the Champions League. After completing his hat-trick, Messi even added an assist when his pass found an unmarked Luis Suarez who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Messi celebrates with his team-mates after completing his hat-trick against Celtic

[7] FC Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City, Camp Nou, Group Stage, 2016/2017

Lionel Messi scored a sublime hat-trick and made it a forgetful night for Pep Guardiola who was returning to the Camp Nou. After Messi found the back of the net in the first half, Manchester City squandered a handful of chances and the game took a turn for the worst for City when their goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was given a straight red. Barca made the numbers count as Messi scored two goals within a space of eight minutes to hand Barca a comfortable win.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Manchester City at the Camp Nou.

[8] Barcelona 4-0 PSV Eindhoven, Camp Nou, Group Stage, 2018/2019

It was a day to remember for Lionel Messi as he surpassed the record of 7 Champions League hat-tricks that he jointly held with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi found the back of the net with a well-crafted free-kick which looped over the wall and beat the goalkeeper. Barcelona started off their Champions League campaign with a statement of intent and it should surely serve as a warning to their rivals that the Blaugrana look determined to regain the Champions League crown from their old rivals - Real Madrid who have won the title for the past three seasons.

Lionel Messi takes home the match-ball after his 8th Champions League hat-trick against PSV Eindhoven