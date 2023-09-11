“8 years of stealing hearts” – Antonela Roccuzzo extends adorable birthday wish to Lionel Messi’s son Mateo, Inter Miami and Busquets’ wife react

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo has taken to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of their son, Mateo, who turns eight years old today. The mother of three posted pictures of the child in various poses with her account on his birthday.

Lionel Messi and Roccuzzo have three children, all boys, together. Mateo is the second of them, between Thiago and Ciro. Roccuzzo, who was a guest at a Tiffany and Co. event in Mexico City days ago, returned home to celebrate her child's birthday.

Roccuzzo made the post on her Instagram, where she has 36.9 million followers. The post had three photos of Mateo wearing an Inter Miami jersey and making funny faces. Roccuzzo uploaded the post, celebrating her child's eighth birthday and showing her love for him.

Her caption said:

"Happy birthday boy ❤️ we love you infinitely Matu 8 years of stealing hearts 😍

The post has garnered 1,310,723 likes and 7,437 comments, including from Lionel Messi's club, Inter Miami and Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets' wife at the time of writing.

The MLS side simply wished the son of their captain a happy birthday with their comment, saying:

"Happy birthday 🩷🖤"

In a response to Antonela Roccuzzo's caption, Busquets' wife Elena Galera showed her affection for the eight-year-old, identifying as one whose heart has been stolen.

"Stolen heart ☝️😍😍😍M

Mateo is popular for his antics and mischief. His father has spoken fondly of his childish mischief, including how he celebrated goals scored by opponents when he was younger.

How is Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's relationship with their children

Lionel Messi is very close to his three sons, all of whom were born when he was a Barcelona player.

Messi is very fond of his wife and children, and is always seen around them. He revealed that he chose to move to Inter Miami this summer only after consulting his wife and children.

Their bond was evident when, after his first goal for the club, he went over to embrace them on the sidelines. He also dedicates his Superhero celebrations in home games to his children.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have seen it all with their three sons, and have a close-knit family. The 36-year-old often speaks of how they drive him to achieve success in his career, a testament of their relationship.