9 best number 9s in football at the moment

Shirt numbers have evolved from mere labels to become markers of specific characteristics. Numbers have now come to denote specific roles on the field and the #9 typifies the role of the striker.

A #9 is the one who leads the attack, the fox in the box who is on call to pop at the right place at the right time and put the finishing touches on an attack. Number 9s are usually good at beating defenders and bamboozling goalkeepers.

The role of the no.9 has evolved as well with them contributing more creatively or acting as the axis in a front 3. Let's take a look at 9 players who currently aces it when it comes to being a no. 9.

9 best number 9s in the world

#9 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez, at 33-years-old, is walking into the twilight of his career but he continues to be a formidable goal getter. The Uruguayan has served Barcelona incredibly well and though his powers have waned with age, he is still a pretty cool customer in front of goal.

Suarez is a number 9 who loves to get involved in the build-up play as well. His passing is top-notch and links up well with the rest of the team as well. Suarez scored 21 goals and notched up 10 assists from 37 games across all competitions this term.

Luis Suarez - The Best Striker of our Generation pic.twitter.com/9o9JGN7nAe — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖘𝖐𝖎𝖓 𝕯𝖎𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@daviid_________) August 1, 2020

Advertisement

#8 Roberto Firmino

Bobby Firmino

Roberto Firmino is unlike the other number 9s on the list. The Liverpool man does not need to shoulder the responsibility of bagging goals week in and week out as he gets to share that with 2 of the best forwards in the Premier League, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In fact, Firmino's role in Jurgen Klopp's system requires him to work as an enabler to Salah and Mane. Firmino tracks back more than any other forward on the list and he constantly rallies and bullies midfielders and defenders affording them no peace of mind.

Firmino scored just 9 goals in the Premier League this season and though that is quite low even by his own standards, he made up for it by racking up 8 assists as well. There's more to Firmino's game than numbers and the fact that he has played every single Premier League game in Liverpool's title winning campaign speaks for itself.

Quotes about Roberto Firmino from current team mates or Ex players a thread. pic.twitter.com/i5G5vtA52u — ً (@_Riddxck) August 6, 2020

#7 Luis Muriel

Luis Muriel

Luis Muriel is another number 9 whose presence on the list is justified by unusual numbers. After joining Atalanta last summer, Muriel played deputy to Duvan Zapata but still stacked up numbers that could compete with the best number 9s in the world.

Luis Muriel scored 18 goals for Atalanta as they ended a pleasant Serie A campaign securing the 3rd position on the table. But what's interesting to note is that the Atalanta baller only started 10 games. He came off the bench on 24 occasions.

He scored 11 of those goals after coming on as a substitute. Muriel is a good dribber and likes to shoot from distance as well. He is also a good free-kick taker.