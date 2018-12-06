Manchester United news: 9 United players could miss Arsenal game due to injury

Manchester United are facing an injury crisis ahead of Arsenal game

What’s the story?

Manchester United could be facing an injury crisis ahead of their game against Arsenal, with as many as nine players nursing various injuries.

In case you didn’t know…

The Red Devils will welcome Unai Emery’s side to Old Trafford on Wednesday night, in a game which could have a major say in the top four race.

Jose Mourinho’s side are already eight points below Arsenal and a loss could mean kissing goodbye to their Champions League dreams for next season.

But the immediate worry is that United could be without as many as nine players for the game against the Gunners. The is due to the sheer number of Red Devils players who have been completely ruled out, with others also needing late fitness tests.

The heart of the matter

Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw all came away with knocks in United’s last game against Southampton and will need to pass late fitness tests.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have been completely ruled out with rather long-term injuries. The Mirror reports that Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are also big doubts, although the three players have been included in the match-day squad to face Arsenal.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain Ashley Young has also been suspended for the game.

What’s next?

Jose Mourinho has already admitted that his side will have to do it the hard way against Arsenal.

“We are going to be in difficulties again to build the team. We are again going to have to make adaptations and compensations to try to give some balance to the team.

“But then I believe we are again going to have the spirit to fight and to try and to win the match,” the Portuguese said in his pre-game conference, as quoted by the Mirror.

Anything less than a win could jeopardise the Red Devils’ chances of making the top four.

