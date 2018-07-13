Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments

Ronaldo is on his way to Juventus

Last week marked the ninth anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking £80 million transfer from Manchester United which made him the most expensive player in the world at the time. This week we received official confirmation that the five-time Ballon d'Or leave will leave for Juventus, in a deal worth £88 million.

CR7 arrived at the Bernabeu as the most promising talent in the football world. He has since only gone on to smash a horde of individual records in the process , taking his game to an unparalleled level and earning the 'G.O.A.T' tag.

The Portuguese winger was a terror for the best of defenders in the La Liga and across the world in Champions League games. With some flashy yet effective skills, a remarkable eye-for-goal, the flair to beat defenders on will and most importantly an incredible mental fortitude, Ronaldo confirmed his place as one of the best players ever to play the game.

In the 438 games that he has played over 9 years, he has scored an unfathomable 450 goals for Real Madrid. Here we look back and celebrate some of his greatest moments in a Blancos shirt.

#9. Winning the fabled Pichichi

Ronaldo poses with his third Pichichi

Although the La Liga race was fiercely contested between arch rivals Barcelona and Madrid in Ronaldo's first two seasons at the club, the team from Spain's capital fell short on both occasions.

However, Ronaldo was lighting up the scoring sheets from the word go. Donning the number 9 jersey, he scored 26 league goals in his first campaign. He then went on to set the league record in 2010-11 in just his second season by netting 41 times in just 34 games. This won him his first Pichichi trophy - the coveted trophy awarded to the top scorer of the La Liga.