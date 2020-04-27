Chris Smalling is one of many Manchester United players out on loan at other clubs.

Loans in association football are a very curious but incredibly useful team management device. Clubs often use loan deals as a tool to ensure that their young players, or in some cases, new young arrivals, get some much needed first-team football at other teams. These loaned out players may either play at a lower league team in the same country, or in a league in another country.

Loan deals greatly assist in the development of a player, giving him experience in terms of game-time and exposure to different playing styles, eventually churning him into one who can walk into the first team when needed.

There are some compelling cases about the merits of the loan system in football. The German winger Serge Gnabry who has been having an outstanding season at Bayern Munich was once a loaned player from Arsenal overlooked by the club themselves as well as West Bromwich Albion. Gnabry, though, caught the eye of the Bavarian giants and has since evolved into the player he is today. It is reasonably plausible to opine that without that ill-fated loan move to West Brom, who considered Gnabry unsuitable for their first team, the German may not have realised his full potential.

West Brom once rejected Serge Gnabry for 'not being at Premier League level'.

Staying with the Premier League, Manchester United have had the distinction of playing an academy player in each Matchday squad for over 4000 games. The Loan system at the club has been invaluable in ensuring that players from the Academy are ready to step into the first team whenever needed.

David Beckham at Preston, Danny Welbeck at Sunderland, Michael Keane at Burnley and Jesse Lingard at Birmingham are some famous Manchester United academy products to have found success in the Premier League. United have employed the loan system time and again to hone, blood and ultimately produce some of the best academy players the English game has ever seen.

On that note, we look at 11 young United players out on loan at various clubs during the 2019-20 season, and their chances to make it to the first team. Note: All references are before the COVID-19 lockdown.

# 1: Ethan Hamilton (Midfielder)

Loan Clubs: Southend United, Bolton Wanderers (EFL League One)

Ethan Hamilton(left) during an FA Cup First Round match for Southend United

Ethan Hamilton was once nominated for the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year. Hamilton has already begun carving out a niche for himself as a combative midfielder who can defend well and can occasionally score in a box to box fashion.

He was instrumental in keeping Rochdale in League One during his time at the club. Hamilton has been a regular at both Southend and Bolton after mid-season switch on loans, scoring twice in 30 appearances this season.

First Team Chances:

Hamilton is a reliable, technical player who appears to be useful in both defence and attack. He has performed impressively on loan at multiple lower league clubs.

At 21 years of age, Hamilton looks destined to be in the Championship/League One football. Better United academy players ahead of him in the same position are Dylan Levitt, James Garner, and Ethan Galbraith. Thus, Hamilton's chances of breaking into the United first team at the moment look bleak for now.

# 2: George Tanner (Full Back)

Loan Clubs: Morecambe, Salford City

Future Gary Neville? Future Quinton Fortune?

George Tanner's first full season as a professional has been memorable. Initially signing on loan for Morecambe, where his place was nailed down as a starting full back, Tanner made 22 first-team appearances as a 19-year-old.

With Morecambe down in 22nd place in League Two, the Old Trafford developmental hierarchy decided it would better to have him playing at Salford City, owned by one of United's Class of '92.

Salford City are also in League Two and are seven points off the playoffs for League One. However, since his reassignment, he has recently effectively disappeared off the team sheets at Salford, not making a single appearance, or even a mention from Salford manager Graham Alexander.

First Team Chances:

Tanner is very unlikely to make the step up as a full first-team player for Manchester United. He has competition from Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, and Ethan Laird for his preferred right-back spot.

Tanner, though, looks to be a capable League One/League Two player.

# 3: Kieran O'Hara (Goalkeeper)

Loan Club: Burton Albion

Kieran O' Hara for Burton Albion

Over the past few years, United have been building a pipeline of goalkeeping talent behind their present custodian David de Gea. However, despite the Spaniard's slightly faltering form off late, it is unlikely that Kieran O'Hara will be able to dislodge de Gea from between the posts.

O'Hara has been called up for the Republic of Ireland and has been playing professionally for United since 2014. The goalkeeper has been on loan to six different clubs before his loaned move to League One club Burton Albion this season. O'Hara won a Player of the Year award with Macclesfield (League One) last season.

First Team Chances:

At 24, Kieran O'Hara will very possibly be looking to move on, with first-team competition from David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson(more on him later), Joel Pereira, Alex Fojticek, Matej Kovar and Lee Grant.

O'Hara projects to be a reliable goalkeeper in the Tomasz Kuszczak mould for League One clubs, and should very quickly make it into starting lineups. The Irishman deserves regular playing time elsewhere.

# 4: Aidan Barlow (Winger)

Loan Club: Tromso IL(Norwegian Tippeligaen)

Aiden Barlow - the next Kieran Richardson?

Aidan Barlow, who plays as a strong, technically capable dribbling winger, returned to United from Tromso in Norway's first division. Barlow earned rave reviews and scored two goals in seven appearances during his time in Norway this season.

In his first game back for the Reserves, Barlow provided an assist to Aliou Traore, in a nod to his chances of being a winger in the old United mould. Barlow has already earned England call-ups at U-17 and U-18 levels.

First Team chances:

Aidan Barlow's chief competition at this time is from Tahith Chong, a young winger in his own right who has had multiple opportunities at the senior level. However, Chong has not been able to capitalise on the chances offered by Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer.

A preseason berth, when or if that is even possible considering the current football scenario, should be Barlow's next goal. With United's depth at the winger position being questionable, he has a chance to carve out a niche as a squad player in the short term.

# 5: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Left-back)

Loan Club: Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic

Throwback to better times for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson?

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who we will refer to as CBJ for brevity moving forward, has been a curious case.

An early starter, CBJ was picked out of the academy by Louis van Gaal, at 18 years of age, and made multiple appearances during his first season under the Dutchman. After that, he signed a new deal as a reward for his exploits, and subsequently made absolutely no appearances for United during the entire period of his contract.

Now 22, he has had failed loan attempts at Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Championship level. CBJ's stock has plummeted to the extent that he received just three appearances at League One Tranmere before being recalled by United, and sent back out on loan to Oldham Athletic.

First Team Chances:

CBJ, with an expiring contract, is highly unlikely to stay at United. United have attempted to give him all available support. However, due to CBJ not duly capitalising on his opportunities, the left-back is likely to be released by the club.

# 6: Max Taylor (Defender)

Loan Club: Stalybridge Celtic

Max Taylor (Photograph Rights: Manchester United PLC)

Max Taylor has had a tremendous journey over the past few years. Taylor was diagnosed with and treated for cancer, and then made it back to the United first team in a Europa League game against Astana. It has indeed been an eventful journey for the defender.

In a report in the Guardian, Max Taylor was quoted as saying:

“It doesn’t matter what the environment is like, just being out there is massive. It’s been a dream since I can remember ever kicking a ball – being a Manchester United first-team player.”

Currently out on loan at Northern Premier League Premier Division team Stalybridge Celtic, Taylor is integrating into first-team squads in lower-division teams.

First Team Chances:

United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has already shown his willingness to give young Taylor an opportunity. At 20, Taylor has the chance to ensure that he is ready for the first team but needs more exposure. Taylor is behind young centre-halves like Axel Tuanzebe, Di Shon Bernard and Teden Mengi.

# 7: Alex Fojticek (Goalkeeper)

Loan Club: Stalybridge Celtic

Alex Fojticek (Photograph Rights: Manchester United PLC)

Alex Fojticek is another of a bevvy of goalkeeping talent at Manchester United's disposal. His Facebook page claims that he is the first Slovak player to play for United.

Man United faced immense competition from arch-rivals Liverpool, before beating the Anfield club to Fojticek's signature. Last season, the Slovak player made only two appearances at reserve level.

Therefore to gain more experience this season, he was allowed out on loan by Manchester United to hone his skills at Stalybridge Celtic further, going out on loan alongside Max Taylor.

First Team Chances:

Like Kieran O'Hara, Fojticek will find it significantly challenging to break into the United first team. A part of the excellent goalkeeping talent available at United, Fojticek has time on his side to develop into a capable backup. But at present, the Slovak has Henderson, Romero, O'Hara, Joel Pereira, Matej Kovar and Lee Grant for competition. Fojticek needs more playing time to strengthen his case.

# 8: Joel Pereira (Goalkeeper)

Loan Club: Hearts (Scottish Premier League)

Future Portuguese No 1, or the next Sergio Romero?

Ahead of Dean Henderson's emergence, Joel Pereira was tipped to become David de Gea's successor by many.

Referred to as the best Portuguese goalkeeper of his generation by Jose Mourinho during the latter's time in charge, Pereira was handed his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace at home in the last game of the season. Pereira successfully kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. A further two loan spells ensued where he has shown himself capable in various divisions across Europe.

This season, Pereira was loaned out to Hearts of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League where he has been their starting goalkeeper. Despite rave reviews following him to Scotland, his performances have been relatively underwhelming. Pereira has kept only three clean sheets and has picked the ball up from the back of the net 37 times. The Portuguese keeper has since lost his place in Hearts' starting lineup.

First team Chance:

At this time, it is difficult to see Pereira usurping De Gea, Romero or even Henderson in the goalkeeping pecking order at United.

Unless the Hearts loan proves to be a blip, Pereira is projected to be an Anders Lindegaard or Sergio Romero backup in the future, but maybe not with Manchester United. At 23, Pereira will likely move on shortly.

# 9: Dean Henderson (Goalkeeper)

Loan Club: Sheffield United

Future United no 1?

Dean Henderson is the poster child of the success of the loan system and its use by Manchester United in recent times. Manchester United has well watched the meteoric rise of Henderson. Despite the sheer pipeline of talent that United has in their goalkeeping department, Henderson stands out as a genuinely world-class player.

Henderson has been loaned out to Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town in the lower leagues. But it was at Sheffield United when he had the breakout season that had been expected ever since his successful loan move to Shrewsbury where he picked up a spot in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

At Sheffield United, he was heavily involved in the club's promotion back to the Premier League. Making 46 appearances in all competitions, Henderson won Sheffield United's Young Player of the year award and the EFL Championship Golden Glove, keeping 21 clean sheets in 46 appearances.

He was allowed to rejoin Sheffield United following a contract extension with Manchester United. Henderson has continued a similar run in the Premier League, where he currently sits joint second in the Clean Sheet standings. Sheffield United are in an astounding run of their own, up to seventh in the standings- just two points behind United, with a game in hand. Henderson was called up for England's senior team this season.

First Team Chances:

There can be no doubt that Henderson is possibly one of the best success stories in the Manchester United youth setup, alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Brandon Williams.

Of all the players featured in this list, Dean Henderson has the chance and ability to make it into any Premier League team right now. He has a strong case to be the starting goalkeeper, at United. The decision on whether he dislodges David de Gea as the club's #1 is something the Old Trafford hierarchy will have to make in the short term.

There is no doubt that Henderson is ready to make the step-up. A season more on loan at a top-level team, like Sheffield United, especially if they qualify for Europe, is possibly on the cards. But it is plain to see who the successor to David de Gea should be.

Honourable Mentions

Alexis Sanchez (Striker)

Will we ever see the world-beater Sanchez back?

Alexis Sanchez has been named as one of the honourable mentions as he does not fit the billing of this article. The Chilean has had an unimpressive loan stint at Internazionale. Sanchez at Inter has been as ineffectual as he has been during his time at Manchester United, where arguably his best performance was behind a piano, during his introduction.

At Inter, Sanchez scored on his first start, and then was sent off twenty minutes later. Reports have lately emerged that neither Inter nor United want to continue with Sanchez.

Chris Smalling (Defender)

Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling, one of United's most vilified defenders, has been a revelation at AS Roma.

He has shown his power, defensive instincts, and has benefited from playing in a league more suited to his strengths. Roma wish to sign Smalling permanently, but may as yet be unable to match United's fair valuation of around £25 million.

Marcos Rojo (Defender)

Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo was loaned out to Estudiantes in Argentina during the winter transfer window.

The Argentine has made minimal appearances during the season. It is likely that Rojo will not be at Manchester United for too long.