Reports: £90 million rated star informs club he wants to join Barcelona

31 Jul 2017

Philippe Coutinho has dropped the bomb on Liverpool by telling them that he wants to join Barcelona "whatever happens". Spanish news outlet, SPORT (via Bleacher Report) are reporting that the Brazilian star has decided to join Barcelona this summer.

SPORT journalist, Lluis Miguelsanz said, "Barcelona club sources are hugely optimistic he will join, despite a final price not being fixed."

Mundo Deportivo suggests that Ernesto Valverde will ramp up the club's attempts to lure the 25-year-old Liverpool star to the Nou Camp.

The Liverpool star wants to replace his best friend, Neymar at Camp Nou according to the report. Neymar is set to join Paris Saint-Germain this week as per various reports.

Neymar is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. They are now set to activate his €222 million release clause and sign him up this week.

Barcelona have complained to UEFA already but the governing body has cleared PSG of any wrong doing. La Liga also tried to help Barcelona in their complaint but failed as it was rejected.

Philippe Coutinho has gone back on his words of becoming a Liverpool legend and has followed the path of Luis Suarez. The striker did all he can to force a move to Barcelona and ended up joining them.

Liverpool rejected two bids for Coutinho from Barcelona this month. Barcelona's two bids were worth £72 million and £80 million for him.

However, with the player now trying to force a move, Liverpool are said to be interested in negotiating a deal. The Red still want at least £90 million for him.

Barcelona have three options right now:

1) Match Liverpool's price of £90 million and sign the player.

2) Negotiate and see if Liverpool would accept a lower offer

3) Offer 'player + cash' to reduce the price.

Of the three options, the last one is the one Barcelona would prefer at this point. They have a lot of 'dead wood' in Rafinha, Andre Gomes, Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer.

Liverpool meanwhile would only want just the cash as they would like to invest elsewhere. None of the players Barcelona would offer will fit into Klopp's system and it would not ideal for them get one of them for no use.

It's bad news again for Liverpool fans as their star player is set to leave the club and join Barcelona. It's come to a point where most Liverpool fans wouldn't want a single player to shine, but the team to shine as a whole so that it'll be difficult for the 'big clubs' to pick one out.