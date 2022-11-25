4 players Lionel Scaloni should start for Argentina against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will take on Mexico in their next Group C fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 26 after a disappointing defeat to Saudi Arabia.

The South American giants were stunned by a resilient Saudi Arabian side who defeated tournament favorites Argentina 2-1 on November 22.

La Albiceleste will need to win against Mexico to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16. They are currently bottom of Group C with zero points and could face a shocking elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni could make some tactical changes to his team that will face Mexico. As such, this article will look at four players who should start the next game.

#4 Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez against Saudi Arabia

One player who could be brought into the starting XI for Argentina against Mexico is Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old midfielder wasn't included in the team that started against Saudi Arabia. Scaloni instead opted for the experienced pairing of Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes in central midfield.

Fernandez could be a more useful option for Argentina against Mexico, especially considering De Paul and Paredes' poor showing during their opening fixture.

Sudanalytics @sudanalytics_ Enzo Fernández tiene grandes chances de ser TITULAR ante México.



Vía Enzo Fernández tiene grandes chances de ser TITULAR ante México.Vía @gastonedul 🇦🇷 Enzo Fernández tiene grandes chances de ser TITULAR ante México.Vía @gastonedul https://t.co/YIT5sF6pe5

The Benfica midfielder is currently one of the most technically gifted young midfielders in Europe. He can operate as a deep-lying playmaker and also possess the goal-scoring ability.

His creative ability on the ball could also be useful in opening a very resilient Mexican defense that kept a clean sheet against Poland.

#3 Alexis Mac Allister

United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly

Another player who could be brought into the starting XI for Argentina against Mexico is Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister's form for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this season prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was impressive. He has scored five goals in 14 games for the Seagulls.

Futbol.arg @Pgpalmare1 Alexis Mac Allister en el 1T hizo una asistencia, no falló pases [26/26] y fue el 2° jugador con más chances creadas [2] ante EAU.



Buen primer tiempo. 🏻 Alexis Mac Allister en el 1T hizo una asistencia, no falló pases [26/26] y fue el 2° jugador con más chances creadas [2] ante EAU.Buen primer tiempo. 🇦🇷 Alexis Mac Allister en el 1T hizo una asistencia, no falló pases [26/26] y fue el 2° jugador con más chances creadas [2] ante EAU. ⚡️Buen primer tiempo. 🔝👏🏻 https://t.co/30V7URz1ql

He could possibly form a strong midfield pairing with Benfica's Fernandez, as both players' skill sets can easily complement each other.

#2 Julian Alvarez

Alvarez against Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Manchester City striker started from the bench for Argentina during their first Group C game of the FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia.

Julian Alvarez is the only recognized out-and-out striker for La Albiceleste in Qatar and could be considered against Mexico.

Scaloni opted for the duo of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez to lead the attack for Argentina against Saudi Arabia. While Messi scored from the penalty spot, the partnership wasn't enough to secure all three points for his team.

The Argentine head coach could possibly drop Papu Gomez against Mexico, thus allowing Alvarez to play alongside two wingers. Preferably Messi and Martinez could play behind the Manchester City striker.

City Xtra @City_Xtra @ManCity #FIFAWorldCup Julian Alvarez featured as a second-half substitute for Argentina in a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Julian Alvarez featured as a second-half substitute for Argentina in a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia. 🇦🇷🔵 @ManCity #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/HYQUHGkiwh

Alvarez has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 20 games for City in all competitions prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#1 Lisandro Martinez

Martinez against Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the major talking points from Scaloni's starting XI against Saudi Arabia was the exclusion of Lisandro Martinez in defense.

The centre-back went into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as one of the most in-form defenders in Europe judging by his performances with Manchester United.

Many Argentina fans had hoped that Martinez would get a starting position in defense alongside either Nicolas Otamendi or Cristian Romeo.

However, against Saudi Arabia, Scaloni opted for the pairing of Otamendi and Romero in central defense. Martinez was later introduced in the 59th minute after Argentina had conceded two goals from Saudi Arabia.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Playmaking CB. Despite coming on as a sub on 59 minutes, Lisandro Martinez created more big chances (1) vs. Saudi Arabia than any other Argentinian on the pitch.Playmaking CB. Despite coming on as a sub on 59 minutes, Lisandro Martinez created more big chances (1) vs. Saudi Arabia than any other Argentinian on the pitch.Playmaking CB. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/DIoF6Znh4s

Heading into a must-win game against Mexico, the Manchester United defender could be brought into the starting XI. His aggressive nature in defense could help prevent La Albiceleste from conceding.

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Can Argentina win Mexico? Yes No 0 votes