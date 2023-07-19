“A bad position to be in” - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney makes Mason Greenwood admission after attempted rape charges

In a recent interview with former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney, David Ornstein questions the star on various issues about the Red Devils. One such issue that the duo addressed is the Mason Greenwood conundrum.

The rape charge against the Manchester United forward was dropped in February earlier this year. Despite the relief, Greenwood's future at the club is uncertain.

Rooney believes it would be best for the young forward to exit Old Trafford and continue his career elsewhere.

The former Everton player said (via The Athletic):

"So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22. I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else."

The current manager of MLS side DC United added:

"He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time. With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track. It’s a difficult position for Mason but for the club as well."

The 21-year-old attackerr has failed to make the Premier League outfit's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

Manchester United star's reaction after his charges were dropped in February

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood reacted after his attempted rape and assault charges were dropped in February this year. The 21-year-old is not a part of the club's squad for the pre-season tour of the USA (via The Athletic).

In a short statement after his charges were dropped, Greenwood said (via BBC):

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.There will be no further comment at this time."

So far, Greenwood has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and making 12 assists across all competitions. Whether or not he appears for the Red Devils once again remains to be seen.