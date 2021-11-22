"A bigger problem than what it would be for Manchester City and Chelsea" - Gary Neville points out what could cost 'really dangerous' Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has explained Liverpool are most likely to be more affected of all the teams due to injuries in the title race.

The Reds hammered Arsenal 4-0 on Saturday but still find themselves four points behind pace-setters Chelsea heading into a busy period of games.

The Reds have had several injuries this season that have affected their rhythm at times. But they got the job done at Anfield against Arsenal.

How to make an impact in 48 seconds, by 🎙 "First touch, just come on...4-0 Liverpool!"How to make an impact in 48 seconds, by @takumina0116 ⌚⚽ 🎙 "First touch, just come on...4-0 Liverpool!" How to make an impact in 48 seconds, by @takumina0116 ⌚⚽ https://t.co/xQxuwfZU5Q

Neville feels that because of how Liverpool play as a unit, they might be affected the most if they miss a few players due to injuries. He said:

“I think it’s most difficult for Liverpool because they are so finely tuned. I think the other two have bigger squads and better squads. Liverpool, as I said earlier in the season, the best XI, that doesn’t change, but if two or three go missing, then it does cause a real problem."

He further added:

“What Liverpool will want is to be within a point or two, with four, five or six games to go. With that history and that tradition and Jurgen Klopp’s energy, I think then they will become really dangerous. But I think to get there will be a bigger struggle for them than it would be for Chelsea and City.”

Chelsea and Manchester City have superior squads compared to Liverpool

In terms of the strength of the starting XI, Liverpool are arguably as good as Chelsea and Manchester City, if not better.

However, the talent Chelsea and Manchester City have could see them maintain their incredible levels this season. That will be the case even if some of their first-team regulars pick up injuries.

Liverpool’s decision to not strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window could come back to haunt them this season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Neville: “What Liverpool will want is to be within a point or two with four, five or six games to go, with the history, tradition and Jurgen Klopp’s energy. Then I think they’ll become really dangerous." Neville: “What Liverpool will want is to be within a point or two with four, five or six games to go, with the history, tradition and Jurgen Klopp’s energy. Then I think they’ll become really dangerous."

The Reds will likely lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the AFCON in January next year. January tends to be a time when Liverpool don’t do so well. So the absence of some key players could further exacerbate matters.

The Reds will hope some of their fringe players step up when they are called up during the crucial festive period in a month's time.

