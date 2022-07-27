“A bit worried” - Liverpool fans all say the same thing as 26-year-old gets left out of squad for Salzburg friendly

Liverpool have announced their starting lineup for a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg tonight (July 27) and fans are perplexed by one player's absence.

Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas is surprisingly missing from action against the Austrian side.

He'd made an appearance in all three of their pre-season games before tonight, even starting in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

However, his sudden absence has got the Reds supporters speculating if he's injured.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp has talked about some knocks in the squad during his pre-match press conference. However, he only confirmed Alisson and Diogo Jota's absence.

Now, some fans are presuming that Tsimikas may not be fit either, which explains why he's missing from their squad for tonight's game.

Signed for almost £12 million from Olympiacos in 2020, the Greek international showed massive improvements last season. He made 26 appearances in all competitions, providing six assists.

Although Andrew Robertson seems indispensable at left-back, Tsimikas had been giving him a tough run for his money. He was having a promising run in the pre-season as well.

The Reds fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Greek left-back's absence in the lineup.

Here are some of there reactions:

Tom @Thomas81701668 Tsimikas not being on the bench concerns me. Tsimikas not being on the bench concerns me.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Kostas Tsimikas isn’t involved today. Kostas Tsimikas isn’t involved today.

Jacob @TimelessTrent @AnfieldPress A bit worried there’s no Tsimikas after the West Ham links @AnfieldPress A bit worried there’s no Tsimikas after the West Ham links

Liverpool aiming to start 2022-23 season with a trophy

Liverpool's fantastic 2021-22 campaign was met with a rather disappointing end. They won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. However, they lost out on both the Premier League and Champions League titles by the narrowest of margins.

The Merseysiders lost the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point while losing the UCL title to Real Madrid in the final.

A third loss in a row would be unthinkable. Jurgen Klopp's team are aiming to make up for their past defeats, having lost in the Community Shield in their last two appearances.

It's the only title that's missing from Klopp's trophy cabinet, having won everything else with the club over the last few years.

Liverpool will face rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30 at the King Power Stadium.

Winning it would also be a huge boost ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. Liverpool begin their league campaign with a clash against the newly promoted Fulham on August 6.

