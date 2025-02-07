Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9 2025

Auxerre take on Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps this Sunday.

Just one league place separates these two teams. Auxerre are currently in 11th, while Toulouse are one place above them in 10th. Three points separate them, meaning it's unlikely that Auxerre would leapfrog their rivals, even with a win, thanks to their poorer goal difference.

But can the hosts pull level with their visitors on points by beating them this weekend?

Auxerre vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Auxerre have only won one of their last six meetings with Toulouse, beating them at home in February 2021. Worryingly, their last home match with Toulouse saw them thrashed 0-5.

Auxerre's loss to Monaco last weekend meant that they have not won a match in all competitions since November 24. Since then, they have collected just four points from a possible 24 in league matches.

Toulouse have drawn their last two league games, and have not won in the league since January 5. This week, meanwhile, saw them dumped out of the Coupe de France by Ligue 2 side Guingamp.

Despite Toulouse currently sitting in 10th, they have only scored 21 goals thus far. This is actually the fourth-lowest total in Ligue 1 this season to date, with only the bottom three producing fewer goals.

While Auxerre haven't been overly lethal in front of goal themselves this season, Ivorian forward Hamed Traore has been in good form. Only five Ligue 1 players have scored more than his total of eight, although he has only scored once in his last four matches.

Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction

Neither of these teams are in the best form right now, with Auxerre on a lengthy winless run in the league and Toulouse suffering an upset loss earlier this week.

Auxerre do have the home advantage coming into this one and will be better-rested, but taking four points from a possible 24 is a terrible record that won't give them much confidence.

Toulouse's lack of firepower should be a concern for them, but given Auxerre's poor run, they may fancy their chances here.

However, it's hard to trust either of these inconsistent sides right now, meaning the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Toulouse

Auxerre vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Six of Auxerre's last nine league matches have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Hamed Traore to score for Auxerre - Yes (Traore has eight goals this season and could be due a ninth this weekend).

