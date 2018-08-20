Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

A comparative analysis of Jose Mourinho's and Alex Ferguson's work at Manchester United and possible solutions

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:51 IST

jose
Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson

Manchester United suffered a shock defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday which has somewhat jeopardized Jose Mourinho’s position at the club. Mourinho is into his 3rd season at United and has only managed to win relatively inconsequential trophies like Carling Cup and the Europa League so far. United have not been able to fill in the large void left by the incomparable Sir Alex Ferguson and are yet to win a major silverware since he left.

Ferguson himself was not successful in his initial years at United and took his time to build up the great United side that dominated English football for decades. However, Mourinho would not be given as much time and have to deliver soon.

It would not be very fair to compare Ferguson and Mourinho’s stints at United but comparisons are inevitable because Mourinho is without the most successful and celebrated coach to have taken United’s charge since Fergie’s departure.

Also, Mourinho has been coaching at the top level for the last 15 years and therefore, has enough experience under his belt to be compared with the legendary Scottish manager.

We would like to compare Ferguson and Mourinho’s work at United on the basis of certain key parameters and seek probable solutions for the predicaments faced by the Portuguese:

#1 Finalizing on a solid, consistent back 4

Eri
Eric Bailly

Any great football team’s success is usually built upon a solid and consistent back 4 and Mourinho has not yet been able to find one for his United team. He has dabbled with new signings like Daley Blind, Marcus Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Eric Bailly and kept faith on old players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones but the defence of his team looks far from solid.

United are consistently conceding goals against big teams and none of their defenders has an assured place in the starting line-up.

Bailly is the best of the centre-backs available for selection at United but has not been given the chance he deserved. Rojo has been tried at the left-back position while Blind is probably better as a defensive midfielder.

Lindelof has not been very convincing and Jones is not very dependable. Ashley Young has played in ether wings and still is not sure of his playing position.

Ferguson always managed to find a solid back 4 for his team. He had a solid back 4 comprising of Gary Neville, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Denis Irwin in his initial days at United.

Neville went on to play for United for 18 years but the other 3 got replaced by Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra respectively. Apart from those United legends, Ferguson also managed to sign defenders like Jaap Stam, Laurent Blanc, Mikael Silvestre and Gabriel Heinze who had short but distinguished spells in Manchester. 

Probable Solution for Mourinho:

Mourinho has to finalize a back 4 and stop making changes to his starting line-up frequently. A back 4 comprising of Valencia, Bailly, Smalling and Young looks good and should be tried uninterruptedly for some matches.

Both Valencia and Young are quite good at delivering crosses whereas Bailly and Smalling are tough and intelligent. The backup defenders could be tried intermittently in matches of less importance. The decision to sell Blind was a good one though.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
3 Jose Mourinho alternatives Manchester United should...
RELATED STORY
Daley Blind's Manchester United exit erases almost all...
RELATED STORY
The problems at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
It is time Jose stopped mourning and got down to work
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to overhaul transfer policy as...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho is unfairly blamed for Anthony Martial’s...
RELATED STORY
Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 5 areas where Jose...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us