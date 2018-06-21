A Flock Of Seagulls' Mike Score On Supporting Tottenham Hotspur And More

Mike Score also tells Sportskeeda about what's coming up for A Flock Of Seagulls

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 21 Jun 2018, 12:30 IST 346 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The band A Flock Of Seagulls

Formed in 1980 in Liverpool, England, A Flock Of Seagulls first found international success in 1982 with a handful of hit singles. This included "I Ran (So Far Away)," "Space Age Love Song" and "Wishing (If I Had A Photograph Of You)." 1983 brought the group a Grammy Award for the song "D.N.A." and the release of Listen, which yielded more charting songs via "Nightmares," "Transfer Affection" and "The More You Live, The More You Love."

While the classic lineup of A Flock Of Seagulls was no more within a few years of finding that initial success, frontman/keyboardist Mike Score never stopped performing with the group. However, 2018 has brought about a reunion of the musicians heard on "I Ran (So Far Away)" with drummer Ali Score, bassist Frank Maudsley and guitarist Paul Reynolds all returning to the fold. This lineup recorded Ascension -- the first studio album with that lineup since 1984's The Story Of A Young Heart -- with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Bringing together old and new, Ascension features re-recordings of some of A Flock Of Seagulls' hits.

I had the pleasure of doing a Q&A with Mike Score, a long-time fan of the Tottenham Hotspur F.C. on behalf of Sportskeeda. More on Score and band can be found online at www.aflockofseagulls.org, while Score also keeps his own site up at www.mikescore.com.

When did you first become a fan of the Spurs?

Mike Score: I don’t really remember when I became a Spurs fan. When I was a kid, I think. I’m also a Leeds United fan, but you don’t get to see them on TV. I like the way Spurs play.

What makes you loyal to Tottenham Hotspur F.C.?

Mike Score: My loyalty to Spurs is just because they are so good. And also friendly debate with my wife who is a lifetime Liverpool fan.

Do you have a favorite player on Tottenham Hotspur F.C.?

Mike Score: Probably [Christian] Eriksen, then, of course, Harry Kane, then Dele Alli because they are the most publicized. But as long as they play well and for the team, they are all good.

When did you last attend a Tottenham Hotspur F.C. match?

Mike Score: I live in the USA, so I don’t get to go to games live. But we did go to the match against PSG in Orlando, which they won -- yeay Spurs. And that was great!

Do you have an ideal spot to watch Tottenham Hotspur F.C. games at?

Mike Score: My ideal spot to watch is in front of my TV. (laughs)

Do you have any musician friends that also support Tottenham Hotspur F.C.?

Mike Score: Not really, but sometimes we all watch various games.

Has your interest in Tottenham's team ever led you to watch a game by the NBA's San Antonio Spurs?

Mike Score: No, not really. Most American sports I don’t follow.

How do you feel about American football?

Mike Score: I have been to a few American football games. It’s quite a long game, quite exciting, but not like English footy.

Sports aside, what is coming up for you in your career?

Mike Score: We have just released a new "orchestral" album called Ascension, and I’m heading out on tour with lots of other 80s bands for the Lost 80s tour. That should be great.

What is the last concert you went to for fun?

Mike Score: Oh that was so long ago -- Paul McCartney. Mostly bands I’d like to see are in a different city to where I happen to be, so I don’t get to see them.

Finally, Mike, any last words for the kids?

Mike Score: I’d say to kids, don’t give up on your dreams. If you want to be a footballer, PLAY FOOTBALL. If you want to do music, DO MUSIC. Anything you want, chase that dream. Have respect for other people. Don’t hurt others to get what you want, help them. We are all chasing our dreams.