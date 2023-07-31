"A very good player" - Manchester United star reveals he spoke to Rasmus Hojlund ahead of £72m transfer 

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has lavished praise on Rasmus Hojlund as the latter closes in on a move to Old Trafford. According to reports, the Red Devils will pay £64 million plus a potential £8 million in add-ons for the striker (via BBC Sport).

Fabrizio Romano has further revealed that the player will sign with the Premier League outfit until 2028 with an option to extend by a further year. Having played alongside Hojlund with the Denmark national team, Eriksen said (via Daily Mail):

"What's he like? He's a strong No 9. He's developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team so, yeah, he's a very good player. I suppose we don't get enough media attention in Denmark that's why, so people outside Denmark don't know enough."

The duo have shared the pitch on four occasions for their national side till now. Addressing the role Hojlund takes up on a football pitch, the former Spurs man added:

"He's a nice guy, he's a good player. Like I said, he's developed, turning into just a No.9, which he's played for the national team. I have to be honest I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there so, yeah, he's a good player."

The 20-year-old forward scored nine goals and provided four assists from 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

Eriksen also revealed that he had a chat with Hojlund about life in Manchester while on national duty last month.

Journalist describes attributes of Manchester United-bound Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta BC v AC Monza - Serie A

Italian football correspondent Daniele Fisichella has hailed youngster Rasmus Hojlund ahead of his arrival at Manchester United. Having watched the 20-year-old extensively in Serie A last year, the journalist claims Hojlund could become a real threat under Erik ten Hag.

While admitting that the striker has a lot to improve on, Fisichella said (via talkSPORT):

"Hojlund was a breath of fresh air in Serie A last season because he's a young player, 20 years old, very strong physically, but still very, very technical."

“He runs the 100 metres in less than 11 seconds, so it's very powerful, he has got a very good acceleration and he showed in Serie A that even against more experienced markers and more experienced defenders, he can really hold his own."

It will be interesting to see how Hojlund establishes himself at Manchester United next season.