A juvenile Bangladesh side gets knocked out by India in SAFF Women's Championship semi-final

The clash was over 4-0 in favour of the Indian women's team

Bangladesh national women’s team has been eliminated from the SAFF Women’s Championship after losing to India in the second semi-final at the Sahid Rangashala in Biratnagar, Nepal on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

The Bangladeshi women went down 4-0 to India in the second semi-final where India showed far more robust physical, psychological and tactical strength. Bangladesh undertook radiantly but India soon began to put immense stress on the inexperienced Bangladesh idea and broke the deadlock in the 18th minute. The second goal came only five minutes later. Then India made it 3-0 in the 37th minute putting Bangladesh under furthermore stress.

The break took place with Indian women leading 3-0.

After the break, it was eminent that Bangladesh played with more care and kept the Indian players at bay. Consequently, Indian women came back more robustly.

Moreover, exhausted legs let the Bangladeshi women's team down when India found their fourth and final goal in the 3rd minute of added time.

Bangladesh women’s national team, made up mostly of U18 players with 5 U16 players in the starting line-up, bows out of the competition with sincere words of honour to knock socks off the shortcomings of this edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship.

The women in Red and Greens should act constructively and try their level best to take as many positive aspects as they can from South Asia's biggest football tournament which has been a fascinating learning scope for many of the players who have their whole career ahead to ameliorate themselves and come back stronger than ever.

As for India women's team, they will be forward-looking to many inspirations and key strategies learned and invented in this game. For instance, forward Manisha came in as a substitute player with 15 minutes to go.

She was exceedingly useful against the Bangladesh defence after coming on and almost gave India their fourth goal with a shot from inside the box that was saved excellently by the rival custodian. However, she was not to be denied in the dying minutes of the match as she pounced on a loose ball in the box, rounded the keeper and scored her first goal of the tournament. The experienced Indian side will compete for the bewitching SAFF trophy in the final against hosts Nepal two days later from now.

