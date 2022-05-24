A-League All Stars vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League All Stars Game 2022

Barcelona travel to Australia for the first time in the club's history as the A-League All Stars host them at the Stadium Australia in their first A-League All Stars Game since 2014.

A-League All Stars have faced Manchester United and Juventus in the two previous editions of the game, suffering 5-1 and 3-2 defeats respectively.

Barcelona travel to Australia after finishing second in the La Liga standings and suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Villarreal in their final league game of the season. They failed to score in their last two league games and will be looking to find the back of the net in this game.

The Catalans have named a strong squad for this exhibition game, so it seems Xavi and his players will be looking to secure a win before heading to their international duties.

A-League All Stars vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

This will be the first game in Australia for the La Liga giants and the two teams have not locked horns yet.

A-League All Stars form guide (all competitions): N/A

Barcelona form guide (La Liga 2021-22): L-D-W-W-W

A-League All Stars vs Barcelona Team News

A-League All Stars

A 30-man squad was selected for this game, which included players from all 12 clubs in the league. In total, 13 players were selected through a fan vote last week, while the rest of the 17 players were named by Dwight Yorke, who was appointed as the head coach for the game, and A-League commissioner Greg O'Rourke.

With the A-League Grand Final also taking place this Saturday, a total of seven players from Melbourne City FC and Western United called up for the game won't be included in the final squad.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: Marco Tilio, Jamie Maclaren, Mathew Leckie, Leo Lacroix, Ben Garuccio, Curtis Good, Jamie Young

Barcelona

The Blaugrana made the trip Down Under with a 20-man squad. Gerard Pique, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Neto, Martin Braithwaite, Riqui Puig, and Oscar Mingueza were not named in the squad due to undisclosed reasons.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

A-League All Stars vs Barcelona Predicted XIs

A-League All Stars (4-3-3): Andrew Redmayne (GK); Adrian Mariappa, Scott Neville, Jason Davidson, Kye Rowles; Isaías, James O’Shea, Milos Ninkovic; Jason Cummings, Beka Mikeltadze, Nestory Irankunda

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves; Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ansu Fati, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A-League All Stars vs Barcelona Prediction

The A-League All Stars players will be playing together for the first time and it remains to be seen how they will perform as a newly-formed team on the pitch. The league's top-scorer Jamie Maclaren will be in action in the Grand Final, so he is ruled out of the game, which might have an impact on their attacking output.

Barcelona made a long trip to Sydney and that might have an impact on their performance here. The Spanish side have failed to score in their last two league games, so although we expect them to eke out a win here, we don't expect a lot of goals in the game.

Prediction: A-League All Stars 1-2 Barcelona

Edited by Peter P