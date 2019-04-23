A-League News: Ex-Liverpool star appointed as manager of Brisbane Roar

The Liverpool legend enjoyed an illustrious football career before calling it a day in 2012 with Thai Premier League side Muangthong United.

What's the news?

Former Premier League star striker and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has agreed to join A league side Brisbane Roar as their new manager.

In case you didn't know...

Robbie Fowler spent two seasons in the A-league with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory scoring 18 goals in 54 appearances towards the end of his career.

The former English international is the sixth highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League with 163 goals.

The heart of the matter

Robbie Fowler will replace Darren Davies, who has been the interim manager at Brisbane since John Aloisi resigned in December.

Brisbane Roar will be just the second club to be managed by Robbie Fowler, after the former striker had a short spell at the helm of Thai Premier League side Muangthong United in 2011-12 season.

The newly appointed Brisbane Roar manager spoke to the media after his appointment about the challenge,

I'm really keen to get started and make a difference.

I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I am determined to bring success to a club that has such a proud history in the Hyundai A-League.

The former striker had a spell as coach at Liverpool's Academy and also worked as an ambassador for the Reds.

What's next?

Brisbane Roar has had a very poor season in the A-league so far with just 18 points from their 27 matches.

The Brisbane based side will play their final game of the season at home to Adelaide United on Thursday.