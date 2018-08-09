Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: A line-up of gems that the tournament brought into the spotlight

Echte Liebe
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:20 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
The 2018 FIFA World Cup fina;

It's been three weeks since the final of the 2018 World Cup, and it was a truly special tournament. With league football less than a week away, let's have a look at the players who gathered the attention of the football with their exploits in Russia:

1. Robin Olsen

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Robin Olsen

Sweden can proudly go out and say they had a good World Cup. Pitted with Mexico and Germany in the group stage, many wouldn't have fancied them progressing any further. But they finished at the top of their group knocking the world champions Germany and South Korean out.

That was thanks in no small part to a solid back line and this man, Robin Olsen. His efforts lead him to a move to AS Roma from FC Copenhagen following the departure of Alisson for a world record fee to Liverpool this summer.

2. Diego Laxalt

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Diego Laxalt

Edinson Cavani might have stolen the show in the QF tie against Portugal with a brilliant brace but Diego Laxalt's high energy performance definitely did not go unnoticed.

His extraordinary acceleration and pace troubled the opposition at many instances and left the Portuguese attackers unsettled.

3. Andreas Granqvist

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Andreas Granqvist

A solid central defender, a captain and an uber-cool penalty taker - we have all three rolled into one in Andreas Granqvist.




