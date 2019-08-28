A look at Real Madrid's unceremonious current fall from grace and path to recovery

Suhas Achanta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 55 // 28 Aug 2019, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid dropped points in the second week of the new La Liga season.

From the Galacticos era to Jose Mourinho's counterattacking machines, Real Madrid asserted authority over any team they faced. After Zinedine Zidane inspired them to a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles, they became the undisputed kings of Europe. Rival fans could only hope that Los Blancos' dominance would come to an end.

And so began Real's fall in 2018, with Zidane and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leaving. Although the latter's departure was unforeseen, nobody expected his exit to inflict such levels of damage on Los Blancos.

2018/19 season is easily amongst the worst seasons they've had in recent times. Three different managers, annihilated by minnows in the domestic league, ripped apart by Ajax in the Champions League knockout stages, the list of humiliating moments is endless.

Has the fortress fallen?

"90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a very long time."

Juanito's magical words ring in our minds whenever Los Blancos go through a rough patch. The sacred Santiago Bernabeu is home to many memorable comebacks and unforgettable moments of sheer brilliance. The one place where opposition feared to play as they knew how destructive Real was at home.

The thing that shocked everyone the most was how teams no longer feared to face Real at their fortress. Los Blancos suffered several heavy defeats at the Bernabeu last season. They have just 34 wins from their last 57 home games. Although Zinedine Zidane's return brought temporary excitement and hope, even he couldn't restore stability. They finished their torrid season with a 2-0 loss to Real Betis at home.

New season begins, old problems persist

19-year-old Vinicius Junior continues to struggle in finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid kick-started the new campaign with high hopes of redemption. After club president Florentino Perez spent heavily to acquire the services of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and long-term target Eden Hazard, expectations skyrocketed.

However, not many realize that amidst the several signings made, only Hazard is a guaranteed starter. The rest will be benched, similar to the cases of Dani Ceballos and Marcus Llorente in the past.

Advertisement

After a dismal preseason comprising a 7-3 annihilation at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Zidane's men needed a quick response.

Their La Liga campaign kick-started with an unconvincing win over Celta Vigo which was followed by a disappointing draw with Real Valladolid at home. Fans were extremely frustrated to see their side drop points in their first home game of the season.

Both Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid put severe pressure on Madrid's backline with ease. Celta had more possession, while Valladolid hit them on the counter. Lapses of concentration from the fullbacks have resulted in oppositions finding openings at the back with ease.

An extremely crowded treatment room

Isco and James Rodriguez are the latest additions to Real Madrid's lengthy injury list. Both midfielders started Los Blancos' previous game in an unconventional 4-1-4-1 formation. With Hazard, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz out till mid-September, and Marco Asensio ruled out for a long spell, Zidane's options are limited.

It will be impossible for the Frenchman to turn things around if his squad struggles to stay fit, as no general can lead an army of limping soldiers to war.

Unhealthy off-pitch drama

The pressure is on Real's guardian angle Zidane to fix last season's broken fragments.

When Los Blancos announced Zidane's return last season, fans expected the French tactician to drive his team to a solid finish. However, things haven't been going smoothly in his second stint.

His dispute with Gareth Bale is still simmering while he has shown his frustration for not being able to sign Paul Pogba. Zidane rates the French midfielder highly and expects the board to give it one more shot before the transfer window shuts.

The pressure seems to be getting on both the manager and the players to deliver after last seasons' disappointment.

Recovery is not a race

No matter how big a club's stature may be, there are moments in its history where they go through a rough patch. At such times, the fans need to stay patient.

It is a known fact that Los Blancos have the most demanding set of fans who expect results to arrive very quickly. They will be heading towards a series of difficult fixtures, starting with a tricky encounter away to Villarreal. Zidane will expect his side to brush off the inconsistencies and put up a good show against the Yellow Submarines.

Real Madrid is a club that has a knack for achieving the impossible, but for now, it is evident that they haven't recovered from Ronaldo's exit. But with every crisis, there arrives an opportunity for a new hero to arise. But only time will tell if Los Blancos can sustain their fall from grace and rise to even greater heights.