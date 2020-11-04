A lot of people want 'a bigger name' than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, says former Red Devils defender Paul Parker

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker is not surprised to see questions being asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club's poor start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils men have lost three of their opening four home fixtures in the Premier League. This leaves Solskjaer in a tricky position as a lot of people want "a bigger name" in the dugout at Old Trafford, according to Paul Parker.

Manchester United hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an interim manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2018 and later offered him a three-year contract on a permanent basis. Since taking over the club, the Norwegian has managed to improve Manchester United's fortunes, with the club finishing third in the Premier League last season.

Having said that, the Old Trafford outfit has been a model of inconsistency under Solskjaer. They lost in the semi-finals of three cup competitions last season, despite being favorites to win at least one trophy, and are currently in 15th place on the Premier League table.

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer's ability to fulfill the duties of such a high-profile position on a regular basis.

🗣 Paul Parker: “I keep reading about bringing through these young players.



"I think, if you were a parent and your son was with Manchester United, you would not want him to go on that pitch to make his debut with that team there in this moment in time.”



😬 pic.twitter.com/4RKsos0CnK — Goal (@goal) September 26, 2019

Paul Parker feels Manchester United should give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time

Manchester United registered two impressive wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig recently

Paul Parker is not surprised to see the rumor mill churning out stories about the Norwegian manager's future, with change seemingly never far away for Manchester United.

Parker is, however, of the opinion that Solskjaer should be given time to get things right as there is no guarantee that a proven and more experienced manager would fare any better, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho all failing to replicate the success of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to Eurosport, Paul Park said:

"Ole is doing OK. He is fighting against his doubters at the moment, but I think he is in front."

"We have been in this position before with United, making progress then sacking managers. We will have to wait and see with Solskjaer. The doubters come out in force when he loses a game, there are a lot of people who don't want him in the job, they want a bigger name, they want a bigger manager."

"You can only manager the problem so far given who is upstairs. There will be highs like the two Champions League games."

👎 "There is a witch hunt against #MUFC."



😡 "There's a massive issue against Ole Gunnar. There's a lot of people who can't wait to throw knives."



✅ "Solskjaer is a good fit for Manchester United at the moment."



Paul Parker slams critics of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/4xUhj0mBjK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 23, 2020

Manchester United registered two impressive wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League but have been unable to replicate their form domestically.

The availability of managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri has put even more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to produce immediate results.