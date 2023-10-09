“A man who left good memories” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister meets his ex-coach, poses for picture 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro recently posted a photo with Laszlo Boloni, the Portuguese star's first professional coach at Sporting Clube de Portugal. She met the former coach in Alvalde, where she was attending a Sporting game.

She was delighted to meet the former coach and heaped praise on the 70-year-old. On her Instagram account, she posted a picture with the caption:

"So good to see people who have gone through our life history. A man who left good memories."

Boloni managed Sporting CP from 2001 to 2003 and handed Cristiano Ronaldo his professional debut. The 70-year-old spoke about the current Al Nassr star and told Marca:

"I went to see the youth team and asked that he come along with the first team because he was in good physical condition, was really quick and had great technical ability. He played and behaved like someone way beyond his years. I'm happy that I made the decision that I did, but at the start it wasn't easy."

Both of them left the Portuguese club in the summer of 2003 – the footballer left for Manchester United while the coach moved to manage Stade Rennais.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister blasts Fernando Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, was not a fan of Fernando Santos when the Portuguese manager benched the forward at the FIFA World Cup. She was furious with the manager and wrote on her Instagram story:

"I don't know why and I don't understand it, but I'm sure we'll have the answers from God later, he doesn't fail, let's see. Yes Ronaldo is not eternal, yes Ronaldo won't play forever, unfortunately he doesn't score goals now, he's old, Portugal doesn't need Ronaldo [clapping emojis]."

She added:

"We talked about what we heard, all that he did isn't important, all that he did was forgotten. Now they ask for forgiveness and they don't need him. I will register that and later we'll talk. Rui Santos, what will he apologise for? Now we we can f*** who we want. It is a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much, but later I will see a lot more."

Santos left his position as the Portugal manager right after they were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.