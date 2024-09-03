"A few occasions" - Real Madrid legend responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo threw tantrums when team won but he didn't score

Former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo used to throw tantrums in the changing room if the team won and he did not score a goal. The retired Welsh forward appeared on Sky One's A League of Their Own and revealed details of his time with the Spanish giants.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star signed for Los Blancos in 2013 for € 101 million and played 258 times for the Madrid-based club, scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists. His time with the club coincided with a period of immense success for Los Blancos that saw him help them to five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga, two UEFA Super Cup, and three FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

When asked by the host of a League of their Own:

"-Is it true that even if the team won and he didn't score he'd throw tantrums?"

Bale replied:

"Yeah, there was a few occasions, but he was just driven. He just wanted to score all the time. Probably more with himself than the actual team. He's just that driven to break his own records"

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legendary figure in Real Madrid history, he represented the club on 438 occasions, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists, and claimed the Ballon d'Or four times while at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho reveals details of coaching Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid boss, Jose Mourinho has revealed details of how it was coaching Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese boss managed his legendary compatriot at the Santiago Bernabeu during his stint at the club between 2010 and 2013 and led the team to the La Liga crown and Copa del Rey.

Speaking about his time with the driven forward on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said:

"You have guys like Cristiano, where you are playing against Levante and you are winning five-nil and you tell the guy to relax and take a rest. 'No, no, no, I can score one more goal!' When you have guys like this, you know the boat is in the water and you just let the boat go and in the end you enjoy the fight."

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid and became the club's all-time highest goal scorer, he won four UEFA Champions Leagues and four Ballon d'Or awards at the club.Now 39, he currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

