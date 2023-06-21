"A piece of my heart flew away" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up on devastation after losing baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently opened up on the trauma caused after she lost her twin son, Angel, during childbirth last year.

Rodriguez is one of the most talked-about female influencers in the world. The Spanish model, who boasts nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $13 million, started dating the iconic footballer in 2016.

The 29-year-old has experienced luxury and success as a businesswoman and an influencer. However, not everything has been positive for her.

On April 18, 2022, Rodriguez and Ronaldo were expecting twins — a baby boy and a girl. However, the couple revealed that while the female twin Bella Esmeralda had survived, her twin brother Angel passed away during childbirth.

During Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', she recounted the painful tragedy (via Harper’s Bazaar Saudi):

“It’s like I’m not ready to accept it yet,” she admits tearfully, “a piece of my heart flew away.”

The couple currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children Cristiano Jr (13), twins Mateo (6) and Eva Maria (6), Alana Martina (5), and Bella (1).

Their relocation from Europe to the Middle East was due to Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr, in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares experience of living in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez admitted she was enjoying the culture and life in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has committed his future with Al-Nassr till 2025.

As per Harper’s Bazaar Saudi, the Spanish model is enjoying the immersive culture and vibrant lifestyle. Her daughters, Eva and Alana, have even begun learning Arabic, as highlighted on Rodriguez's Instagram feed. She also has a deep appreciation of the emphasis on family culture there and how safe she feels in public.

Rodriguez described Saudi Arabia as 'heaven on Earth' after taking her family to the scenic desert and Winter Wonderland in Riyadh.

On her relocation, she said:

“Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very fortunate to experience.”

Her move to Saudi Arabia has also positively impacted her professional life. The 29-year-old has become the face of Saudi fragrance company Laverne and is the brand ambassador of lens brand Amara.

